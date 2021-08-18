Richfield cross country
Richfield High School cross country will host an alumni/community run on Saturday, Aug. 28 with the start and finish between Spartan Stadium and the baseball field at 9 a.m.
The program is also looking for anyone entering grades 7-12 to be part of the program. Contact coach Marty Huberty at mhuberty2@comcast.net or search for the Richfield Cross Country Facebook group for more information.
Fun Run to benefit Kennedy is set
The Bloomington Kennedy Activities Foundation is hosting its third annual 5K fun run/walk around Normandale Lake on Saturday, Sept. 25. Fee is $35 and includes a long sleeve t-shirt. Race begins at 9 a.m. Info: bkafmn.org
Autumn Trail Run Series
Hyland Lake Park Reserve will host a four-week Wednesday evening Autumn Trail Series with the Sept. 1 and 15 races are four miles starting at 6:30 p.m. and Sept. 29 and Oct. 13 are 5k races at 6 p.m. Online registration is $22 per race or $75 for all four races. Weekly adult prizes include swag from sponsors plus food and beer after each event. Single race awards for the top three male and female runners plus end-of-season awards for divisions and age group standings. Info: autumntrailseries.com
C.O.R.E.S. Luncheon
Th Coaches, Officials, Reporters, Educators and Sports Fans (CORES) luncheon will resume Thursday, Sept. 9 at Bloomington Event Center (1114 American Blvd., Bloomington) featuring Ron Stolski, former Brainerd football coach and current executive director of the Minnesota Football Coaches Association.
Stolski won 389 games over 45 seasons at Brainerd High School and has been the executive director of the MFCA since 2006.
A social hour begins at 11:15 a.m. followed by lunch at noon. Cost is $15 and can be paid at the door. Reservations are required to ensure enough room to accommodate before Sept. 6. Email Jim Dotseth at dotsethj@comcast.net. Questions or late reservations can be directed by Jim Rasmussen at the Bloomington Knights of Columbus at 952-888-1492.
Send along announcements to be included in Sports Shorts by noon Friday for inclusion in the upcoming edition to jason.olson@apgecm.com.
