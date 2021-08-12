Richfield/Holy Angels swimming meet-up
Richfield/Holy Angels girls swimming and diving will host a preseason parent meeting and informational session for students in grades 7-12 interested in joining the team this fall. The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at Richfield Middle School near the pool. Info: RichfieldGirlsSwimBoosters@gmail.com
Fall leagues
Registration deadlines for the upcoming fall adult sports leagues in Bloomington and Richfield are quickly approaching.
Softball, kickball and touch football leagues run Aug. 30 through Oct. 4.
Softball leagues are offered Monday through Thursday in men’s (Gold and Silver, Silver and Bronze or Bronze levels) or co-rec (Silver, Bronze or Silver and Bronze levels) divisions with sanctioning through USA Softball and USSSA including officials through USA Softball. The team fee for residents is $515 or $540 for non-residents.
The kickball fee is $190 per team, which includes one kickball, field scheduling, game officials and league champions prizes. All games will be played on Thursday evenings at Field 3 at Valley View Playfields (501 E. 90th St).
Touch Football will take place on the north fields at Dred Scott Fields (10820 Bloomington Ferry Road) on Wednesday evenings, Aug. 30 through Oct. 4. The team fee is $575 for residents or $600 for non-residents. All games are officiated by three officials including the lead official by the Minnesota Sports Federation’s Touch Football Rules Interpreter.
Volleyball registration is open through Sept. 6 for womens or co-rec leagues with the season running the week of Sept. 20 through Dec. 10. The Women’s League will play Monday (Gold division) or Wednesday (Silver and Bronze division) at Kennedy High School. Co-Rec leagues will play Tuesday (Gold and Silver) at Kennedy or Thursday (Silver and Bronze) at Kennedy or the Bloomington Armory. Team fee is $295 for residents or $320 for non-residents.
Gold leagues are the highest level of play, silver leagues are for a less competitive more recreational experience and bronze levels are for teams with purely recreational experience.
Registration for Dodgeball continues through Oct. 10 with all games played at the Richfield STEM School on Thursday evenings Oct. 22 through Dec. 10. The team fee is $125.
Free-agent forms are available to those looking for a team or for teams looking for players through blm.mn/adultsports. Info: parksrec@bloomingtonmn.gov.
Send along announcements to be included in Sports Shorts by noon Friday for inclusion in the upcoming edition to jason.olson@apgecm.com.
