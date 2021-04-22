Lynch Sports Camps

Bloomington-based Lynch Athletic Camps will offer sports camps in Bloomington and Lakeville this summer. Each Bloomington camp will take place at Olson Middle School. A Bloomington Munchkin Sport camp (ages 5-7) is set for June 28-July 1 or July 26-29 (9 a.m. to noon) . Fee is $139. A Bloomington Multi-Sport camp (ages 8-11) is set for July 12-15 (12:30-3:30 p.m.) . Cost is $139. A Bloomington soccer camp is set for July 19-22 (12:30-3:30 p.m.). Fee is $129. Bloomington Flag football camp (ages 6-9) is set for Aug. 2-5 (12:30-3:30 p.m.). Fee is $129. Adult spring and summer Pickleball lessons are available in Bloomington, Eagan and Lakeville. Call 952-334-9394 for more info or visit lynchcamps.com

Bloomington Volleyball Club

Bloomington Volleyball Club will offer summer camps June 7-July 15 for players at all ages and levels with nearly all sessions at Olson Middle School. Sessions run from 8-10 a.m. for beginners and intermediate players. A second session is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for intermediate-advanced players. Coaches include Samantha Sunnaberg and Brandon Bader. Dates include June 7-10, June 14-17 (at Jefferson Activities Center), June 21-24, June 28-July 1, July 5-8 and July 12-15 (Badens sessions will be at Ridgeview Elementary). Cost is $320 for unlimited sessions or $90 per week.

A complete spring/summer package includes sand volleyball training (51 sessions), BVC sand volleyball league (10 dates) and summer indoor volleyball camp (24 sessions). Info: bvcvolleyball.com 

Facility rental

Large spaces are available to rent through Bloomington Public Schools to accommodate events of all sizes including gymnasiums and auditoriums. Contat Rob Bellinger at rbellinger@isd271.org for more information. 

Urban Wildland is set for June 30-31

The 19th annual Urban Wildland Half Marathon (July 31) and 5K (July 30) to benefit Wood Lake Nature Center is clear to include 250 in-person registrations for each race (5K at 4 p.m. Friday, July 30 or half marathon at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 31) with a start and finish at Richfield Ice Arena. Virtual races include a 5k, 10k, 10 mile and half marathon to be run July 25-31. All runners will receive a finisher shirt and medal with 100 percent of proceeds benefitting Wood Lake’s environmental education for Richfield students. Info: urbanwildland.com

