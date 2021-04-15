Learn to Play Hockey
Bloomington Ice Garden will once again host a free learn-to-play hockey program this summer for area boys and girls. The focus of the program is pre-kindergarten through second grade for those who live or attend school in Bloomington. No equipment is needed but if you own a pair of skates and a helmet, please bring them along. Dress appropriately for ice hockey (no shorts or short sleeves allowed). Certified USA Hockey coaches and volunteers will help them get equipped and on the ice. Everyone must wear a mask and participants are asked to arrive 10 minutes before class starts. Each class runs from 4-5 p.m. on June 20, June 27, July 11, July 18, July 25, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8. Info: bloomington.ce.eleyo.com/
Youth sports camps in Richfield
RevSports is offering a variety of camps this summer for kids including soccer; ninja warrior (two sessions at Jefferson Park, Tuesdays May 18 to June 15, deadline to register May 3 or June 22 to July 20, registration deadline is June 7 for ages 3-8, fee is $49); ultimate and disc golf (July 26-29, ages 7-11, 12:15-2:15 p.m. at Madison Park); flag football (ages 4-8, $69 fee, June 14-17, registration deadline May 30) and archery (July 19-22, ages 4-7 9:30-10:30 a.m. or ages 7-11 10:40-11:40 a.m. fee is $49 at Augsburg Park) between Augsburg Park, Christian Park, Jefferson Park or Madison Park.
Amazing Athletes will offer programming Tuesday evenings June 8 to Aug. 31 at Veterans Memorial Park Shelter in two age groups: Tots (18 months to 2.5 years) from 5:30-6 p.m. or Kids (2.5-6 years) from 6:10-6:55 p.m. Each session is designed to get your child moving in a discovery-based program exploring football, volleyball, soccer, basketball and track and field. Youth yoga will be offered at Vets Park each Wednesday from June 16- July 14 for ages 5-7 (9-9:45 a.m.) or ages 8-12 (10-11 a.m.
Youth tennis lessons will be offered to kids ages 4-15 at Augsburg Park Monday through Thursday.
Lynch Sports Camps
Bloomington-based Lynch Athletic Camps will offer sports camps in Bloomington and Lakeville this summer. Each Bloomington camp will take place at Olson Middle School. A Bloomington Munchkin Sport camp (ages 5-7) is set for June 28-July 1 or July 26-29 (9 a.m. to noon). Fee is $139. A Bloomington Multi-Sport camp (ages 8-11) is set for July 12-15 (12:30-3:30 p.m.). Cost is $139. A Bloomington soccer camp is set for July 19-22 (12:30-3:30 p.m.). Fee is $129. Bloomington Flag football camp (ages 6-9) is set for Aug. 2-5 (12:30-3:30 p.m.). Fee is $129. Adult spring and summer Pickleball lessons are available in Bloomington, Eagan and Lakeville. Call 952-334-9394 for more info or visit lynchcamps.com
Bloomington Volleyball Club
Bloomington Volleyball Club will offer summer camps June 7 to July 15 for players at all ages and levels with nearly all sessions at Olson Middle School. Sessions run from 8-10 a.m. for beginners and intermediate players. A second session is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for intermediate-advanced players. Coaches include Samantha Sunnaberg and Brandon Bader. Dates include June 7-10, June 14-17 (at Jefferson Activities Center), June 21-24, June 28-July 1, July 5-8 and July 12-15 (Bader’s sessions will be at Ridgeview Elementary). The cost is $320 for unlimited sessions or $90 per week.
A complete spring/summer package includes sand volleyball training (51 sessions), BVC sand volleyball league (10 dates) and summer indoor volleyball camp (24 sessions). Info: bvcvolleyball.com
Chip In for Schools Golf Classic set
The Education Foundation of Bloomington’s 2021 Chip-in for Schools Golf Classic is set for a noon shotgun start on Tuesday, July 27 at The Wilds Golf Club in Prior Lake. A dinner and awards ceremony will follow with proceeds to benefit Bloomington students. The event is looking for corporate sponsors, golfers, silent auction items and cash donations. Questions can be directed to Virg Senescall at 612-799-5455. Info: efbmn.org
Facility rental
Large spaces are available to rent through Bloomington Public Schools to accommodate events of all sizes including gymnasiums and auditoriums. Contact Rob Bellinger at rbellinger@isd271.org for more information.
Urban Wildland is set for June 30-31
The 19th annual Urban Wildland Half Marathon (July 31) and 5K (July 30) to benefit Wood Lake Nature Center is clear to include 250 in-person registrations for each race (5K at 4 p.m. Friday, July 30 or half marathon at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 31) with a start and finish at Richfield Ice Arena. Virtual races include a 5k, 10k, 10 mile and half marathon to be run July 25-31. All runners will receive a finisher shirt and medal with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting Wood Lake’s environmental education for Richfield students. Info: urbanwildland.com
