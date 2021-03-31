Richfield baseball sign-ups
Registration is open for those interested in playing baseball in Richfield through Richfield Baseball, Inc this summer.
In-house league (Minor, Majors and Nationals) hosts evaluations April 11-12 with practices starting April 17, games starting May 8 and the season concludes late July.
T-ball and Northerns will form teams by late April with practices to begin soon after with games the week of May 10 through July 4.
Traveling baseball for those at the 9U-14U level already had evaluations March 14 with practices underway. Games begin late April for 13U, mid-May for 14U and tournaments in May for 9U-12U. Info: richfield-baseball-inc.sportngin.com
Richfield soccer
Registration for the spring/summer soccer seasons through Richfield Soccer Association is open through April 19 for in-house programs. The recreational in-house program runs May 10-June 24 with practices at Donaldson Park. Competitive/traveling registration closed March 29. Practices began in March with games starting May 3 through June 2 with a state tournament later in July for those teams which qualify through the Minnesota Youth Soccer Association in age groups U9-U19. State for U10 and Blue Division teams is the weekend of July 16. State for the Black Division is July 21-24.
RSA is part of the Minnesota Black and Blue Leagues and is in the south region.
Info: richfieldsoccer.org
BAA Baseball sign-ups
Registration is now open for the 2021 Bloomington Athletic Association baseball season through baaonline.org.
BAA offers baseball for all kids from pre-K through 12th grade with fees of $95 for mini-mite and instructional, $130 for mites through juniors and $150 for bantams and majors.
Volunteer coaches are needed.
Contact baseball director Kent Lindell at baseball@baaonline.org or visit baaonline.org for more information.
Flower fundraiser
Jefferson football will once again sell flowers this spring as a fundraiser through Eisele’s Greenhouse in Lakeville for the 52nd year. Plants will be delivered to a location near Jefferson High School for pickup between 10 a.m. and noon or delivered Saturday, May 15. Geraniums are $25 for six plants, greenery options are $5 per plant and hanging baskets are $35 each. Orders are due by April 24 and available through any Jefferson football player. Info: jeffersonfootball.org
Send along announcements to be included in Sports Shorts by noon Friday for inclusion in the upcoming edition to jason.olson@apgecm.com.
