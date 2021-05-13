Father/son football
Jefferson’s annual father/son football camp is set for Saturday, May 22 from 10-11:30 a.m. on the grass fields south of Jefferson High School. No registration necessary for the free event but questions can be directed to coach Tim Carlson at tcarlson@isd271.org.
Richfield basketball board help
Richfield Boys Basketball Association is looking for more members to join the board of directors for the 2021-22 season. The positions are open to anyone interested in helping the association with or without a participant. Roles include executive director, treasurer, registration, technology, communications, traveling director, in-house director, concessions organizer, summer program coordinator Info: richfieldboysbasketball.org.
Jefferson basketball camp
Jefferson girls basketball summer camp is open to Bloomington girls entering grades 2-8 with or without prior basketball experience. The free camp is at Jefferson Activity Center June 7-10 with grades 6-8 meeting from 9:15-11:15 a.m. and grades 2-5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The camp will be led by the Jefferson High School coaching staff. Register at jeffersongbb.com
Learn to Play Hockey
Bloomington Ice Garden will once again host a free learn-to-play hockey program this summer for area boys and girls. The focus of the program is pre-kindergarten through second grade children who live or attend school in Bloomington. No equipment is needed but if you own a pair of skates and a helmet, please bring them along. Dress appropriate for ice hockey (no shorts or short sleeves allowed). Certified USA Hockey coaches and volunteers will help them get equipped and on the ice. Everyone must wear a mask and participants are asked to arrive 10 minutes before class starts. Each class runs from 4-5 p.m. on June 20, June 27, July 11, July 18, July 25, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8. Info: bloomington.ce.eleyo.com/
Send along announcements to be included in Sports Shorts by noon Friday for inclusion in the upcoming edition to jason.olson@apgecm.com.
