Showshoe hike at Richardson Nature Center
Richfield Nature Center, in Hyland Lake Park Reserve, will host a showshoe hike with a naturalist searching or animal signs, tracks and more from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, January 11. Equipment is provided. Cost is $5 and reservations are required at 763-559-6700. There is a 20 percent discount for groups of four or more. Children 11-years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Rib dinner fundraiser for Kennedy hockey
Kennedy boys’ hockey will celebrate Hockey Day Minnesota by hosting a rib dinner fundraiser at the Everett McClay VFW 196 (311 W. 84th St, behind Cub Foods on Lyndale Ave.) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Half rack is $10 or full rack for $15 (plus jojo potatoes and cole slaw) with tickets available from any member of the program, during home games at Bloomington Ice Garden or at the door. Take out boxes are available.
DNR to relaunch new task force
Applications are being accepted for the relaunched Outdoor Recreation Task Force though the Minnesota Department of National Resources through Friday, Jan. 10. The group will make recommendations about how Minnesota can connect more people to the benefits of being outdoors. Info: mndnr.gov/ORTF
Nordic skiing at Hyland
Three Rivers Park District will host cross country ski lessons for those over 50-years-old, Hyland will host a classic beginner lesson (proper equipment fit and technique) from 10-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2 with a $24 fee or $36 with rental. Reservations are required at 763-559-6700 for each lesson.
Family Classic Series will host a fun lesson for kids and adults on Sundays throughout January from 1-2:30 p.m. Cost is $70 for four sessions or $102 for ages 6-11 with ski rental and $118 for 12-years-old and older with ski rental. Children 11-years and younger must be accompanied by a registered adult.
An intro to racing will be Monday, Jan. 6 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Hyland Lake Park Reserve for those interested in learning how to think like a Nordic ski racer and learn techniques. Designed for intermediate to advanced skiers over 18-years-old. Cost is $28 and reservations are required at 763-559-6700.
Skate beginner series lessons will be Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 7 and 9 from 10-11:30 a.m. where skiers will learn the basics for skate or freestyle skiing. Cost is $51 for two sessions or $85 for two lessons plus ski rental. Reservations are required at 763-559-6700.
Adapted Cross-Country Ski Club will host sessions from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each Wednesday through Feb. 26 at Hyland Lake Park Reserve. Experienced ski instructors will lead the group of fellow ski enthusiasts. The club will alternate between Hyland and Elm Creek with a cost of $40 for eight sessions and reservations are required at 763-559-6700.
Dodgeball registration is open
Bloomington and Richfield Parks and Rec will once again host a Thursday evening Dodgeball league Jan. 9-March 12 at Richfield’s S.T.E.M. School (7020 12th Ave.) Registration opens November 8 and teams can be men, women or any combination for the supervised league where teams self-officiate. Info: blmn.mn/adultsports
