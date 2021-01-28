Youth soccer registration open

Bloomigton United Soccer has opened spring program registrations for rec programs including Kickers (preschool-kindergarten), in-house league (grades 1-6) and Youth Academy (ages 7-8). In addition, there is a player identification date (Feb. 6 at Savage Sports Center) for those interested in playing on a spring competitive U9-U11 level. Info: bloomingtonunited.org.

Richfield Soccer Association

Winter training resumed for RSA Jan. 9 with COVID-19 guidelines in place including face masks for all participants. RSA offers in-house rec and competitive programming (through MYSA). Spring/summer registration information is coming. Info: Richfieldsoccer.org.

Barracuda swimming

Barracuda Aquatics Club is open to boys and girls ages 6-18 with more than 100 club swimmers back in the water this fall and winter. Evaluations to join the program are available anytime during the season which continues through Friday, March 12. The spring/summer season begins in April. CUDA Swim School starts late March-early April for new swimmers. Info: baccudas.org or email director Jeff Lee at MNFEDCUDAS@aol.com

Send items for Sports Shorts to Sports Editor Jason Olson at jason.olson@apgecm.com

 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments