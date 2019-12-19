DNR to relaunch task force
Applications are being accepted for the relaunched Outdoor Recreation Task Force though the Minnesota Department of National Resources through Friday, Jan. 10. The group will make recommendations about how Minnesota can connect more people to the benefits of being outdoors. Info: mndnr.gov/ORTF
Nordic ski lesions at Hyland
Three Rivers Park District will host cross country ski lessons for two sessions: Family Classic is from noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 at Hyland Lake Park Reserve and is open to the entire family. Cost is $18 for kids (ages 6-11) or $26 with equipment rental and must be accompanied by a registered adult. Those ages 12 and older is $30 and includes rental.
For those ages 50-plus, Hyland will host a classic beginner lesson (proper equipment fit and technique) from 10-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2 with a $24 fee or $36 with rental. Reservations are required at 763-559-6700 for each lesson.
Dodgeball registration open
Bloomington and Richfield Parks and Rec will once again host a Thursday evening Dodgeball league Jan. 9-March 12 at Richfield’s STEM School (7020 12th Ave.) Registration is open and teams can be men, women or any combination for the supervised league where teams self-officiate. Info: blmn.mn/adultsports
Adult basketball players needed
The City of Bloomington Parks and Rec winter basketball league is looking for individuals or free agents to help teams looking to add to their roster for the 5-on-5 league which plays Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through March 8, 2020. Info: blmn.mn/adultsports.
Legion Gold baseball fundraiser
Bloomington Legion Gold baseball will host a meat raffle fundraiser starting at noon on each Saturday through December at Sports Page (9014 Lyndale Ave. South).
Share an upcoming event in Richfield or Bloomington to be included in Sports Shorts by contacting Jason Olson at jason.olson@ecm-inc.com. Be sure to include all necessary information. Sport Shorts are run on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.