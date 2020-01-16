Hockey Day Minnesota
As part of the festivities for the 14th Hockey Day Minnesota, Holy Angels will face Minneapolis at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 16 on the outdoor rink at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis. The Metro West Conference game is the first game during three days of action between high school, collegiate and all-star games.
Ski jumping
Ski jumpers from across Europe and North America will test the Bush Lake Ski Jump on Sunday, Jan. 19 with the action beginning at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. and admission is $10 for adults and free for those 12 and under. The Head-to-Head competition is part of the Midwestern 5 Hills Tour, a part of the US Cup Series with skiers soaring up to 300 feet for trophies and cash prizes. Past and future Olympians will compete with the final rounds going through 9 p.m. Fans are encouraged to climb the hill to watch from most non-groomed areas or stay at the bottom of the hill and chalet where concessions are available. A free shuttle bus will run through the evening.
Gymnastics
Richfield travels to Jefferson for a Metro West Conference meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Boys Swimming/Diving
Kennedy hosts Section 2A True Team meet at Oak Grove Middle School starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The field includes Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Breck, Delano, Mound Westonka and Orono.
Richfield hosts Cooper in a Metro West Conference dual at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Jefferson hosts Benilde-St. Margaret’s in a Metro West dual at 6 p.m. at Olson Middle School and the Jaguars travel to Hidden Oaks Middle School for Saturday’s section true team meet against Burnsville, Chanhassen, Minnetonka, Prior Lake and Shakopee. Diving begins at 8:30 a.m. and swimming at 1 p.m.
Hockey
Jefferson boys host Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 7 p.m. Thursday and Minnetonka at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bloomington Ice Garden. They will travel to ranked St. Thomas Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 21 for a 7 p.m. start.
Holy Angels’ girls return home to Richfield Ice Arena to host St. Paul Academy and Summit at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17.
Basketball
Jefferson girls will play Byron (5-7) during the Martin Luther King Day games played at Augsburg University. The Jaguars tip-off at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20. The Jaguars will host Robbinsdale Cooper on Friday and New Prague on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
Holy Angels’ girls travel to Prior Lake Thursday then to Visitation on Friday, Jan. 17. Both games tip at 7 p.m. The Stars return home to ace St. Croix Lutheran at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Kennedy girls basketball hosts Metro West Conference leader Chaska at 7 p.m. Friday and will participate in the MLK Day games at Augsburg on Jan. 20. The Eagles will face Washburn at 11:30 a.m.
Wrestling
Richfield hosts St. Croix Lutheran and Washburn in a triangular meet at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Kennedy is at Roosevelt for a triangular meet starting at 5 p.m. Friday before taking part in the eight-team Tartan Invite on Saturday.
