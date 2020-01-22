Wrestling
Kennedy wrestling hosts Richfield in a Metro West Conference dual meet at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 which will also serve as Bloomington Athletic Association (BAA) Night, Senior Night, Alumni Night and Parent Night.
Junior Varsity matches begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by BAA wrestlers doing drills and a match or two then the alumni in attendance will be honored by Coach Chuck Vavrosky before the seniors and their parents.
The Dave Ahrens Classic will take over the gym on Jan. 25 with a loaded field once again including Hastings (Class AAA receiving votes), Owatonna (No. 7 in Class AAA), Simley (No. 1 in Class AA), Washburn, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Champlin Park and one more team to be announced in a dual meet format.
The Bloomington Youth Open is open to kids in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade in a four-man round robin format on Sunday at Kennedy High School.
Entry fee is $12 per wrestler with weigh-ins for pre-k through fourth grade from 9-11 a.m. and wrestling starting at 10:30 a.m. Wrestlers in grades 5-8 will weigh-in from 10-11 a.m. followed by matches. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 children.
For more information contact Andy Scott at 612-913-2999 or Tim Grams at 952-201-6279.
Richfield wrestling hosts St. Agnes at 6 p.m. Thursday at Richfield High School.
Swim/Dive
Richfield boys swimming and diving will head over to Olson Middle School to face Jefferson in a Metro West Conference meet Thursday with a 6 p.m. start.
Hoops
Richfield High School will be the site for a basketball doubleheader against Holy Angels on Friday, Jan. 24. The girls’ will begin at 5:15 p.m. followed by the boys’ game at 7:15 p.m.
Kennedy boys basketball travels to Jefferson for the first of two meetings starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
Kennedy will host Jefferson in girls’ basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.
Richfield boys’ basketball travels to St. Croix Lutheran on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.
Holy Angels will play at St. Thomas Academy at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. The Stars’ girls travel to Visitation for a Tri Metro Conference game at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Holy Angels hosts Columbia Heights on Tuesday, Jan. 28 with the girls’ opening play at 5:30 p.m. while the dance team performs during halftime. The boys will play in a Tri Metro Conference game at 7:30 p.m.
Alpine
Bloomington and Richfield Alpine ski teams will take part in the Buck Hill Invitational in Burnsville starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
Gymnastics
Bloomington gymnastics travels to St. Louis Park’s Central Middle School to take on the Orioles at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Nordic
Bloomington and Richfield nordic ski teams will compete in the Metro West Conference Championships at Baker Park Reserve at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29. Before then, the teams will ski at Elm Creek Park on Friday, Jan. 24 at 3:45 p.m.
