Gymnastics

Richfield/Holy Angels is at Waconia on Saturday for the Waconia Invite which starts at noon before heading to St. Louis Park (Central Community Center) to take on the Orioles at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Basketball

The 2-0 Richfield girls basketball team will look to stay unbeaten as they return home to face Mound Westonka at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and host St. Paul Harding at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Jefferson girls host Waconia in the second of three home games on Thursday and close out the homestand against Eagan at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Jaguars head over to Holy Angels to face the No. 3 ranked team in Class 3A on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.

On the same night, Holy Angels boys basketball travels down Nicollet Avenue to take on Kennedy at 7 p.m. Holy Angels is at Providence Academy on Thursday with a 7 p.m. start.

Kennedy’s home opener is set for Saturday, Dec. 7 as the Eagles host St. Paul Como Park at 2 p.m.

Richfield boys basketball opened the season Tuesday evening against Tartan and continues the two-game homestand Friday, Dec. 6 against Tartan at 7 p.m. 

Hockey

Holy Angels girls hockey hosts Hopkins/Park at 2 p.m. Saturday at Richfield Ice Arena and will return to action one week later, also at RIA to host New Prague at 3:30 p.m.

Kennedy boys hockey begins a four-game homestand at BIG which started Tuesday against Mound Westonka and continues Thursday against Delano before Chaska comes to BIG for a 2 p.m. game on Saturday to open the Metro West Conference schedule. The Eagles face Waconia to close out the homestand on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Each game begins at 7 p.m. unless noted.

The Eagles travel to Richfield Ice Arena to take on Southwest Christian/Richfield at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12. Leading up to that game, the Stars play at Hopkins on Tuesday, Dec. 10 and host Waconia at the Chaska Community Center on Saturday with a 5 p.m. start.

Holy Angels boys hockey will play Eveleth-Gilbert at Richfield Ice Arena at 2 p.m. Saturday after traveling to Shakopee for a Friday night game with a 7 p.m. start. 

Jefferson/Kennedy girls hockey hosts Burnsville at BIG at 7 p.m. Thursday before taking a week off of games. The Jaguars return to action at Park of Cottage Grove on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and host Dodge Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

Wrestling

Richfield will take part in the Fridley Invite on Saturday, Dec. 7 with a start at 9 a.m.

Kennedy wrestling opens the new season at the Edina Hornets Invitational at Edina High School on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. 

