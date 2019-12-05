Gymnastics
Richfield/Holy Angels is at Waconia on Saturday for the Waconia Invite which starts at noon before heading to St. Louis Park (Central Community Center) to take on the Orioles at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Basketball
The 2-0 Richfield girls basketball team will look to stay unbeaten as they return home to face Mound Westonka at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and host St. Paul Harding at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Jefferson girls host Waconia in the second of three home games on Thursday and close out the homestand against Eagan at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Jaguars head over to Holy Angels to face the No. 3 ranked team in Class 3A on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.
On the same night, Holy Angels boys basketball travels down Nicollet Avenue to take on Kennedy at 7 p.m. Holy Angels is at Providence Academy on Thursday with a 7 p.m. start.
Kennedy’s home opener is set for Saturday, Dec. 7 as the Eagles host St. Paul Como Park at 2 p.m.
Richfield boys basketball opened the season Tuesday evening against Tartan and continues the two-game homestand Friday, Dec. 6 against Tartan at 7 p.m.
Hockey
Holy Angels girls hockey hosts Hopkins/Park at 2 p.m. Saturday at Richfield Ice Arena and will return to action one week later, also at RIA to host New Prague at 3:30 p.m.
Kennedy boys hockey begins a four-game homestand at BIG which started Tuesday against Mound Westonka and continues Thursday against Delano before Chaska comes to BIG for a 2 p.m. game on Saturday to open the Metro West Conference schedule. The Eagles face Waconia to close out the homestand on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Each game begins at 7 p.m. unless noted.
The Eagles travel to Richfield Ice Arena to take on Southwest Christian/Richfield at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12. Leading up to that game, the Stars play at Hopkins on Tuesday, Dec. 10 and host Waconia at the Chaska Community Center on Saturday with a 5 p.m. start.
Holy Angels boys hockey will play Eveleth-Gilbert at Richfield Ice Arena at 2 p.m. Saturday after traveling to Shakopee for a Friday night game with a 7 p.m. start.
Jefferson/Kennedy girls hockey hosts Burnsville at BIG at 7 p.m. Thursday before taking a week off of games. The Jaguars return to action at Park of Cottage Grove on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and host Dodge Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
Wrestling
Richfield will take part in the Fridley Invite on Saturday, Dec. 7 with a start at 9 a.m.
Kennedy wrestling opens the new season at the Edina Hornets Invitational at Edina High School on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.