Swim/Dive
Kennedy hosts its Eagle Invite at Oak Grove Middle School on Saturday, Sept. 11 with teams including Eau Claire (Wis.), Coon Rapids, Farmington, New Prague and Red Wing. Swimming begins at 1 p.m.
Richfield/Holy Angels will host Minneapolis South at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
Volleyball
Jefferson will visit Metro West Conference newcomer Orono at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 before traveling to Marshall High School for the 27-team Southwest Minnesota Challenge with games on Friday and Saturday. The Jaguars will host another conference newcomer New Prague at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Kennedy hosts Cooper in a Metro West match on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.
Holy Angels will play in a four-team tournament (Simley and South St. Paul) at Visitation High School starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The Stars will host Fridley on Thursday, Sept. 9 and Columbia Heights on Monday, Sept. 13. Both Tri-Metro matches start at 7 p.m.
Richfield hosts Como Park at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Soccer
Jefferson travels to Shakopee for a doubleheader at Shakopee West Middle School on Saturday, Sept. 11. The boys play at 2 p.m. and girls at 4 p.m.
Jefferson hosts New Prague in a Sept. 14 doubleheader. The boys play on the turf at 4:45 p.m. and girls at Bloomington Stadium at 7 p.m.
Holy Angels hosts Columbia Heights in a doubleheader at StarDome on Monday, Sept. 13 with the boys at 5:30 p.m. and girls at 7:30 p.m.
Richfield hosts DeLaSalle in a Tri-Metro doubleheader at Spartan Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 9. The girls play at 5 p.m. and boys at 7 p.m.
On Sept. 13, Richfield boys host Brooklyn Center at 5 p.m. followed by Visitation at 7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium.
Football, games at 7 p.m. Sept. 10
Kennedy hosts St. Paul Highland Park (Bloomington Stadium)
Jefferson is at St. Louis Park in the Orioles home opener (St. Louis Park Stadium).
Holy Angels is at Orono
Richfield hosts South St. Paul in the home opener (Spartan Stadium).
Cross Country
Holy Angels will run at the Jordan Invite at Montgomery National Golf Course at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
Jefferson is at the Luther All-American Invitational in Decorah, Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Tennis
Richfield takes on Holy Angels at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Valley View Park in a Tri-Metro Conference match and another contest for control of the Battle of the Tracks traveling trophy which goes to the winner between the two schools.
