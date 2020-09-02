Tennis
Jefferson hosts Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Sept. 9 with the Metro West Conference match starting at 5 p.m. Kennedy is at Chanhassen at 5 p.m.
Holy Angels opens Tri-Metro Conference play against DeLaSalle at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 before hosting Fridley in another conference match at 4 p.m. Both matches will be played at Valley View Park.
Cross Country
Kennedy hosts Chaska and Robbinsdale Cooper in a Metro West Conference triangular meet at Brookside Park Thursday, Sept. 3 with races beginning at 4:25 p.m. for varsity runners.
Soccer
Richfield boys and girls travel to Fridley for a Tri-Metro Conference doubleheader on Sept. 3 with the boys kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. followed by the girls at 6:30 p.m. The Spartans travel east to St. Croix Lutheran for another conference doubleheader (boys at 5 p.m. and girls at 7 p.m.) on Sept. 8.
In Metro West Conference action, Kennedy travels to St. Louis Park Thursday with the boys at 5 p.m. followed by the girls at 7:15 p.m. at St. Louis Park Stadium.
Holy Angels travels to Visitation in a rematch of last year’s section final on the Mendota Heights campus at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 3.
Swimming
Metro West Conference duals begin Thursday with Jefferson hosting Chaska at 6 p.m. at Olson Middle School starting at 6 p.m. Kennedy is at Plymouth Middle School to compete against Robbinsdale Cooper at 6 p.m.
Richfield/Holy Angels opens the season against Minneapolis Southwest at Richfield Middle School at 5:30 p.m.
