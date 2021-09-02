Volleyball
Jefferson hosts Eagan in an early-season test among two of the premier teams in the state at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2. Kennedy is at South St. Paul that night and hosts United Christian Academy Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.
St. Olaf CC
Several cross country teams compete in the St. Olaf Showcase Thursday, Sept. 2, at St. Olaf College in Northfield. The appeal of the meet is the chance to run on the course that will be used for the State Meets in November. Jefferson, Wayzata, Minnetonka, Hopkins and St. Michael-Albertville are sending runners to St. Olaf. The girls varsity race begins at 9:45 a.m., followed by the boys varsity race at 11 a.m.
Richfield Cross Country will be at the Irish Invite in Rosemount on Friday, Sept. 3 with the varsity girls at 10:50 a.m. and boys at 11:15 a.m.
Richfield hosts Hmong College Prep Academy at 6 p.m. Sept. 7.
Tennis
Jefferson hosts Chanhassen on a busy Thursday, Sept. 2 at 4 p.m. with other Metro West Conference action including Kennedy at BSM (Aquila Park), Orono at Cooper, New Prague at Park and Chaska at Waconia.
Holy Angels will host Jefferson in a non-conference match at Valley View Park at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Soccer
Kennedy boys host Roosevelt Thursday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. Jefferson travels to Edina on Thursday with the girls playing at 5 p.m. followed by the boys at 7 p.m. at Edina Community Center. Kennedy girls host Como Park at noon Saturday, Sept. 4.
On Tuesday, Sept. 7 Jefferson boys host Woodbury at 5 p.m. on the high school turf while Kennedy hosts Eagan at 5 p.m. at Bloomington Stadium.
Holy Angels boys host Cristo Rey at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 and is at St. Thomas Academy at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Swimming
Holy Angels/Richfield is at the Tri-Metro Conference Relays at St. Catherine’s College at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.