Soccer

Richfield girls’ return home to face St. Croix Lutheran looking for revenge on a 3-1 loss with a 5 p.m. kickoff Sept. 22. Richfield will look to build on a 9-2 win over St. Croix Lutheran with the late game of the doubleheader at 7 p.m. 

Holy Angels hosts St. Anthony in Sept. 22 doubleheader at StarDome with the girls at 5 p.m. and boys at 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson hosts Benilde-St. Margaret’s this week with girls at 7:15 p.m. at Bloomington Stadium Sept. 17 while the boys will play at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Jefferson High School turf field.

The Jaguars will host Chaska at Bloomington Stadium, Sept. 22 with the boys’ at 5 p.m. followed by the girls’ at 7:15 p.m.

Kennedy soccer will host Chanhassen at Bloomington Stadium Sept. 21 with the boys’ at 5 p.m. and girls’ at 7:15 p.m.

Cross Country

Jefferson will run at Elm Creek Park Reserve against Cooper and Chanhassen Sept. 19 with the girls’ at 11:30 a.m. and boys at noon.

Kennedy girls’ will run at Bassett Creek Park against BSM and Chaska at 10 a.m. Sept. 19. 

Richfield is at Tri Metro Conference meet at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 22.

Swimming and Diving

Richfield/Holy Angels hosts St. Anthony at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Richfield Middle School.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @SunSportsJason.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments