After ultimately delaying the start of the 2020 high school football season by six weeks, all four Sun Current programs are in action Friday, Oct. 9 with 7 p.m. kickoffs.
Kennedy hosts Minneapolis Washburn at Bloomington Stadium in the lone home game for area programs.
Holy Angels is at South St. Paul, Richfield is at St. Croix Lutheran and Jefferson is at Chanhassen.
That changes for Week 2 with two Thursday, Oct. 15, games and one game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16.
Park Center travels to Holy Angels for a rare 1 p.m. kickoff Thursday. Jefferson hosts Apple Valley in the home opener at Bloomington Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Friday’s action includes the Battle for Nicollet Avenue as Kennedy travels north to take on Richfield at Spartans Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
All four Sun Current volleyball programs open the fall 2020 season Oct. 8-12.
In Metro West Conference action Thursday, Oct. 8, Kennedy is at Chaska and Jefferson is at Benilde-St. Margaret’s with 7 p.m. opening serves. Robbinsdale Cooper visits Jefferson to open the home schedule Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.
Kennedy’s home opener is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 against St. Louis Park and Jefferson travels to Chanhassen.
Holy Angels opens Tri-Metro Conference play against Fridley at 6 p.m. Friday before Fridley moves across town to help Richfield High School open the season on a brand new gym floor at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12. Holy Angels visits Visitation Oct. 12.
The cross country season draws to a close over the next two weeks with the Metro West Conference Championships set for Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista Thursday, Oct. 8. Teams will run in waves between 11 a.m. and 3:50 p.m.
Richfield and Holy Angels ran in the Tri-Metro Championships Tuesday, Oct. 6, after this edition went to press.
