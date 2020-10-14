Volleyball

Metro West Conference volleyball ramps up with Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Kennedy and Jefferson at Chaska Thursday, Oct. 15 starting at 7 p.m.

Kennedy will travel to Jefferson for the first time this season Tuesday, Oct. 20.

In Tri-Metro Conference action, Visitation is at Richfield and DeLaSalle is at Holy Angels Oct. 20 with matches beginning at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.

Football

With Education Minnesota’s annual conference, football games will be spread across Oct. 15 and 16. 

Thursday’s games include Park Center at Holy Angels at 1 p.m. at StarDome while Apple Valley visits Bloomington Stadium to take on Jefferson at 7 p.m.

Kennedy travels to Richfield at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.

Soccer

Kennedy boys’ soccer received the No. 3 seed in Section 3A. After hosting Tri-City United on Oct. 12, the winner moves on to play Oct. 14 then Oct. 20 and Oct. 22 with each round at the better seed. Worthington is the No. 1, Mankato West is the No. 2 seed.

In Section 3A, No. 1 Holy Angels hosts a game Oct. 15 with the semifinals set for Oct. 20 and finals Oct. 22. Richfield is the No. 3 seed and will also host a game Oct. 15, moving on to play Oct. 20 and 22.

For the girls’, Holy Angels received the No. 1 seed in Section 3A while Richfield is No. 10 and Kennedy No. 12. 

