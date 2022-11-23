Kennedy girls basketball begin the season at the Pat Paterson Tournament at Hamline University on Nov. 25-26. The Eagles face St. Paul Como Park in the first game of the day, 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 25 before facing White Bear Lake at 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 26. Kennedy hosts Visitation in the Tri-Metro Conference opener in Bloomington with a 7 p.m. tip-off on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Holy Angels opens the season at the St. Thomas Academy Thanksgiving Tip-Off on Nov. 25-26. The Stars open against Hutchinson at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 before facing Grand Rapids at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Jefferson will host Robbindale Armstong in a Friday, Nov. 25 matinee at 2 p.m. before traveling to Shakopee on Tuesday, Nov. 29 with a 7 p.m. tip-off.
Richfield opens the season wiht a pair of home games at 7 p.m. starting Nov. 29 against Orono before St. Paul Johnson comes to RHS on Dec. 2.
Boys basketball
Richfield High School will host a series of pre-season jamboree games between 9 a.m. (Edison vs. Maranatha) and 2 p.m. starts (Richfield vs. Armstrong) on Saturday, Dec. 3. Cristo Rey vs. South St. Paul at 10 a.m.; Southwest vs. Johnson at 11 a.m.; Cooper vs. Park Center at noon and Wasburn vs. North St. Paul at 1 p.m.
Jefferson will play in a 14-team jamboree at Maple Grove JH on Saturday, Dec. 3. Games will be played between 9 a.m. and noon. Jeferson opens the season at home against Farmington on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.
Kennedy opens the season at Minneapolis Washburn at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Holy Angels will play in a series of preseason jamborees at Burnsville on Nov. 26 (10 a.m.), St. Croix Lutheran on Nov. 29 (6:15 p.m.) and at Two Rivers on Dec. 3 (noon) ahead of the Dec. 8 season and home opener against Minneapolis Southwest.
Girls hockey
Jefferson hosts Minneapolis in the Nov. 28 Metro West Conference home opener with a 7 p.m. start before visiting Lakeville North on Nov. 30 for a 7 p.m. face-off.
Holy Angels faces Minneapolis at Parade Ice Garden at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.
Boys hockey
Kennedy opens the season Tuesday, Nov. 29 against St. Louis Park in what will be a five-game home stand to kickoff the 2022-23 season. Puck-drop is set for 7 p.m. as they host Mound Westonka on Thursday, Dec. 1.
The Eagles host Southwest Christian/Richfield at BIG on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Holy Angels on Feb. 2.
Jefferson will host Two Rivers in the Wednesday, Nov. 30 season and home opener at Bloomington Ice Garden at 7 p.m. The Jaguars travel to Minnetonka the next day for a 7 p.m. start at Pagel Activity Center.
Southwest Christian/Richfield travels to Anoka on Nov. 29 before hosting Providence Academy on Dec. 1. Both games start at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.