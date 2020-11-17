Section football began Tuesday with the top two seeds in each section receiving byes to play Saturday’s semifinals.

In Section 5-4A, No. 3 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s travels to No. 2 Holy Angels for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday, Nov. 21. 

The Stars (4-2) held on for a 29-27 win two weeks earlier, Nov. 6 and the Red Knights (3-3) are 2-1 over the last three weeks with each game being decided by two points. 

The winner will move on to play at the better seed at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 for the section title.

Kennedy (1-5) traveled to Hastings in the Section 3-5A quarterfinals Tuesday. The winner advances to face No. 1 St. Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. The winner plays the winner of Henry Sibley/Apple Valley at the better seed at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. 

Volleyball

Jefferson (9-1) visits Eden Prairie Friday, Nov. 20, and wraps up the regular season at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (6-5) for the Metro West Conference finale. 

The Jaguars sit one-half game behind leader Chaska (8-0) in the conference standings.

Kennedy (1-9) wraps up the regular season at Hopkins, 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.

Holy Angels (8-1) hosts Tri-Metro Conference leader St. Croix Lutheran Friday, Nov. 20 with a 7 p.m. start and finish the regular and conference season at DeLaSalle Monday, Nov. 23 also at 7 p.m.

Richfield (4-6) is at Visitation Friday then Brooklyn Center Monday at 6 p.m. starts to complete the Tri-Metro and regular-season schedule. 

 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.

 

