Hockey
Holy Angels hockey will take over Richfield Ice Arena on Thursday, Dec. 16 with the fourth-ranked girls team facing Metro West Conference newcomer New Prague while the Stars’ boys host Burnsville. Each game is set to start at 7 p.m.
Kennedy and Jefferson boys will face-off for the first time this season at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at Bloomington Ice Garden.
Basketball
Richfield and Jefferson will end the first day of play at the Hamline University boys basketball holiday tournament Tuesday, Dec. 21. The teams will tip-off at 8 p.m. Richfield is scheduled to face Minneapolis Edison the next day at 8 p.m. also at Hutton Arena. Jefferson will take on Milwaukee Carmen at 6:15 p.m.
In girls basketball, third-ranked (Class AAA) Holy Angels is at Jefferson with a 7 p.m. tip on Dec. 21.
Kennedy boys basketball is at St. Thomas Academy at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Kennedy girls travel to new Metro West Conference program Orono on Friday, Dec. 17 for a 7 p.m. tip. The game is the last before traveling to Rochester for the Rotary Holiday Classic Dec. 29-30. The Eagles face Rochester Century at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 29.
Swim/Dive
Kennedy and Jefferson boys swim and diving programs host Metro West newcomers Thursday, Dec. 16 with a 6 p.m. start. Orono faces Kennedy at Oak Grove Middle School and New Prague takes on Jefferson at Olson Middle School.
Jefferson will host the Jaguar Invite Saturday, Dec. 18 with swimming at Olson Middle High from 1-5 p.m. Diving will take place at Oak Grove Middle School at 10 a.m. Teams scheduled to compete include Brainerd, Delano, DeLaSalle, East Ridge, Hibbing, Mound Westonka, Orono and Rosemount.
Dance
Holy Angels will host the Tri-Metro Conference Championships starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. The Starliners will compete alongside the Richfield Taparies, Brooklyn Center, Columbia Heights, Concordia Academy and Fridley High Schools in jazz and kick competitions. The Starliners are coming off a third place finish in jazz at the Lakeville North Dance Invite Dec. 11.
