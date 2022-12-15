Nordic
Jefferson and Richfield nordic ski teams will take part in a Metro West Conference Classic meet at Hyland Hills in Bloomington starting at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
The skiers will converge on Elm Creek for a varsity sprint meet at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Basketball
Kennedy and Jefferson will face each other on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. with the girls at Jefferson and boys at Kennedy.
• Holy Angels girls travel to Benilde-St. Margaret’s in their highly-anticipated Section 6AAA finals rematch from March, which the Red Knights won. Holy Angels won the regular-season meeting in Richield last year.
Richfield boys will host Fridley at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 while the girls will play at Fridley High School with a 6 p.m. start. The girls will host Maranantha on Dec. 19 and St. Paul Central Dec. 21. Both games start at 7 p.m.
The Jefferson girls travel to Edina for a game at 7 p.m. Dec. 20.
Jefferson boys will face St. Paul Central in the first game of a Hamline University tournament at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Hockey
Jefferson girls hockey will host Chaska-Chan at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 before traveling to Parade Ice Garden to face Minneapolis at noon on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Holy Angels boys host Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
Hopkins hosts Southwest Christian/Richfield at the Hopkins Pavilion at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Kennedy hosts Albert Lea at 3 p.m. Saturday, Simley at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 and St. Louis Park at 7 p.m. Dec. 21.
Swim/Dive
Kennedy hosts Richfield in a Tri-Metro Conference meet at Oak Grove Middle School at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
Jefferson boys swimming and diving will host a seven-team invitational at Olson Middle School on Saturday, Dec. 17. Diving is set for 10 a.m. at Oak Grove Middle School while swimming will start at 1 p.m.
Gymnastics
Jefferson will host Richfield in a dual meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Dance
Richfield and Kennedy will compete in the Tri-Metro Conference meet at Holy Angels on 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.
Wrestling
Kennedy will host Columbia Heights/DeLaSalle in a Tri-Metro meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 15.
Richfield will compete at Northfield in a Dec. 17 invitational.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.
