Soccer

Holy Angels opens the season with a soccer doubleheader at StarDome with the girls facing St. Paul Highland Park at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys against St. Paul Academy at 7:30 p.m.

The Stars boys host Minnehaha Academy at StarDome 1 p.m. and the girls play at Totino-Grace, also at 1 p.m. Jefferson boys travel to Park Cottage Grove for the season-opener at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, while the girls visit Hastings for a 7 p.m. start.

Jefferson will host a soccer doubleheader against Prior Lake at Bloomington Stadium Saturday, Aug. 28. The girls begin at 10 a.m. followed by the boys at noon.

Kennedy boys open at home against Rochester Lourdes on the high school turf at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The Eagles girls’ travel to St. Croix Lutheran for a 7 p.m. start on Friday, Aug. 27.

Richfield boys open the season at Hastings at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 and travel to Blake for a 2 p.m. start on Saturday, Aug. 28.

The Spartan girls travel to St. Paul Como Park for the season opener at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.

Volleyball

Kennedy travels to Holy Angels to open the season at 7 p.m. at the Richfield campus. 

Tennis

Richfield High School will host a doubles tournament including Jefferson, Minneapolis Southwest and Southwest Christian on the courts at the high school and Augsburg Park starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.

Football scrimmages

Each area football team will take part in a scrimmage on Saturday morning. 

Jefferson and Richfield will host at their respective high schools starting at 9 a.m. North St. Paul will visit Spartan Stadium. Jefferson hosts Hastings, Brooklyn Center and St. Paul Central.

Kennedy will scrimmage at Burnsville’s Pates Stadium. 

