State swimming/diving
Boys swimming and diving will host its state meet at the University of Minnesota Thursday through Saturday (Class A at noon and Class AA at 6 p.m.) each day. Diving prelims are Thursday followed by swim prelims Friday. Finals for swimming and diving are set for Saturday. Tickets are $10 per session.
Jefferson senior diver Sam Wallace will look to improve on his second-place finish from last year’s meet. Wallace captured the Section 2AA title with a 458.50 score.
State hockey
The 76th Minnesota State High School Boys Hockey state tournament begins Wednesday, March 4 with Class A quarterfinals at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Class AA quarterfinals are Thursday, March 5 with the same four start times. Semifinals are Friday, March 6 with Class A at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Class AA follows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Saturday’s lineup includes Class A championship at noon and Class AA championship at 7 p.m. Class A third place is at 9 a.m. and Class AA third place at 4 p.m. Consolation games will be played at 3M Arena at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota campus. Ticket info at mshsl.org.
Girls basketball
Holy Angels secured the top seed in Section 6-3A and opened play against No. 8 Mound Westonka Wednesday. The winner faces the winner of the No. 5 Minneapolis Roosevelt at No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s game Saturday, Feb. 29.
No. 3 Richfield hosted No. 6 Delano while No. 7 Kennedy was at No. 2 Orono on Wednesday, after this edition went press. The winners also meet on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the better seed with a 1 p.m. tip.
The final is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at Chanhassen High School. The Stars have won the last four section tournaments.
In Section 2-4A, Jefferson received the No. 8 seed and visited No. 1 Chaska on Wednesday. The winner faces No. 5 Edina/No. 4 Shakopee winner at 1 p.m. Saturday and the final is set for Friday, March 6 at the better seed at 7 p.m.
State wrestling
State wrestling ramps up Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 27-29 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The one-day team tournament is Thursday, Feb. 27 with quarterfinals at 9 a.m., semifinals at 1 p.m. and championships beginning at 7 p.m. across all three classes.
The individual portion of state begins Friday, Feb. 28 with opening round matches from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Quarterfinals and wrestlebacks from 4-9:30 p.m. Saturday begins with championship semifinals and consolation quarterfinals and semifinals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The final session begins at 4 p.m. with third and fifth place matches followed by championships with an awards ceremony to follow.
Kennedy’s entrants in the Class AA tournament include Mason Scott (132), Joe Jeans (152), Billy Reineccius (160) and Isaac Grams (170). Richfield senior John Hughes will represent the team at 138 pounds.
Boys basketball
The regular and conference schedule comes to a close Friday, Feb. 28 with games at 7 p.m. In the Metro West Conference, St. Louis Park is at Bloomington Kennedy, Jefferson is at Chanhassen and Benilde-St. Margaret’s is at Chaska. Richfield closes out the Tri-Metro Conference schedule by hosting DeLaSalle. The Spartans are 4-0 at the top of the Tri-Meto East standings. DeLaSalle is 7-0 at the top of the Tri-Metro West followed by Holy Angels (6-1).
