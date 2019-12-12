Wrestling

Richfield hosts its Spartan Invitational meet starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 including Kennedy, East Ridge, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, Orono, Rochester John Marshall and United South Central. 

Richfield will compete in a quadrangular meet at Trinity School at River Ridge in Eagan starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 against United South Central, St. Thomas Academy and Trinity School.

Basketball

Kennedy travels to Minnehaha Academy to take on St. Paul Johnson during Saturday’s Southside Super Showcase event with a scheduled start time of 11 a.m. The Eagles host Minneapolis Patrick Henry at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. Also on Dec. 17 Holy Angels will host Holy Family Catholic, Jefferson hosts Minneapolis Southwest and Richfield is at South St. Paul.

Jefferson girls travel to Richfield for a 7 p.m. tip on Dec. 17.

Kennedy girls will host Holy Family Catholic at 7 p.m. Thursday and Mound Westonka at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Richfield hockey alumni game

Richfield High School and Southwest Christian Academy boys’ hockey will host an alumni hockey game at Richfield Ice Arena at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 ahead of the Minnesota Magicians game (7 p.m. start and requires a separate ticket). The NAHL’s Magicians are partnering with the Hendrickson Foundation for the game. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Hendrickson Foundation during the alumni game. Info: hendricksonfoundation.com.

Hockey

Jefferson boys hockey hosts state-ranked Andover at 3 p.m. Saturday at BIG followed by the girls hosting Dodge County at 7 p.m. Saturday. The girls will host Minneapolis at 7 p.m. Tuesday at BIG in a rematch of Jefferson’s 5-3 win on Dec. 7.

Richfield Ice Arena will be busy Thursday as Southwest Christian/Richfield hosts the first game of the season at RIA facing neighboring Kennedy at 7 p.m. The Stars will play seven games at RIA including Jan. 2 against Breck, Jan. 9 against Rochester Lourdes, Jan. 14 against St. Paul Highland Park, Jan. 16 against St. Paul Academy and the last two regular season games Feb. 11 (Providence Academy) and Feb. 14 (Gentry Academy). Each game begins at 7 p.m. 

