After missing the spring sports season in 2020, area high school teams are eagger to play games starting this week.
Baseball begins
The high school baseball season begins over the next week.
Opening Day for Kennedy and Jefferson is at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8 against Metro West Conference teams at Red Haddox Field (Kennedy) and Dred Scott Field (Jefferson). Kennedy face Robbinsdale Cooper and Jefferson hosts St. Louis Park.
Kennedy will host Simley at Haddox Field at noon, Saturday, April 10. Jefferson travels to Haddox Field to play Kennedy at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.
Richfield and Holy Angels open the season at their respective home fields at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14. Richfield hosts DeLaSalle while Holy Angels hosts Fridley at Donaldson Park.
Tennis to open
Kennedy boys’ tennis is scheduled to open the season at home against St. Paul Johnson at 4 p.m. April 8.
Holy Angels will open the season at Jefferson at 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 12.
Kennedy travels to Minneapolis Southwest April 13 and Jefferson is at Breck on April 14. Both matches begin at 4 p.m.
Richfield opens the season at Chaska at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 and is at St. Anthony Village at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 15.
Softball
Metro West and Tri-Metro Conference teams are anxious for the beginning of the girls fastpitch softball season.
Kennedy travels to Cooper for the Thursday, April 8 season opener at 4:30 p.m. before traveling to Mound Westonka for a noon start on Saturday, April 10.
Jefferson opens the season Tuesday, April 13 against Kennedy at Kelly Field at 4:30 p.m.
Richfield hosts Visitation in the Tri-Metro Conference opener at Richfield Middle School at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.
Holy Angels will open the season against Tri-Metro foe Fridley at 4:30 p.m. April 14.
Track
Jefferson will host Metro West Conference foes Cooper and St. Louis Park in a triangular meet on the Jefferson High School track starting at 3:30 p.m.
Richfield will host Holy Angels, Visitation and Columbia Heights in the season-opening outdoor meet at Spartan Stadium at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.
Kennedy will host a Metro West triangular meet at the Kennedy High School track against Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Chaska at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.
