Tamer Mische-Richter
The St. Scholastica junior Nordic skier and Kennedy grad was 13th overall and the second Saint across the finish line at the 10k classic race at the Dec. 22 Pre-U.S. Nationals CXC Cup on the Michigan Tech Trails. He finished in 28:50. The team returns to the same trails for the U.S. Championships starting Jan. 2.
Noah Griswold
The Holy Angels junior forward reached 100 career points after collecting a goal and two assists in a 4-3 win over Rogers to begin play at the Herb Brooks Classic in Blaine on Thursday. He collected 20 points and nine goals, both are team-highs through eight games.
Sophia Jamieson
The Jefferson senior captain was named the Minnesota Wild’s West Bend Hockey Captain Spotlight for November. She was chosen to receive the honor for displaying hard work and strong leadership skills through an application process. She is invited along with each month’s honoree to attend the March 28 game where she will receive a custom Wild jersey and be highlighted on the video board and on Wild social media that day. Jaguars coach Mike Ryan on Jamieson’s nomination: “It was a no-brainer to advocate for and nominate her for this award. She cares so much for her team and teammates. Others [high school teammates and Bloomington youth] measure themselves by how they’re doing as athletes and, more importantly, as people in relation to Sophia. For me, that ultimately defines being a great leader.”
Tyler Jost
The Kennedy sophomore forward scored had an impressive start to the Herb Brooks Classic scoring six times in the opening two games to help the Eagles salvage a split. He scored twice in a 7-3 loss to Duluth Denfeld in the Dec. 26 opener in Blaine before scoring four times in a 6-5 overtime win against Minnehaha Academy on Friday.
Lamar Grayson
The Richfield junior guard scored 29 points in a 103-55 win over Spectrum Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Providence Academy tournament. Grayson averages 23 points through seven games for the 5-2 Spartans. He had 29 points in a 78-69 win over Simley on Dec. 6 and 23 points in a 74-67 win over Milwaukee (Wisconsin) Vincent on Dec. 21.
