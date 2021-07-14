Mike Ryan Golf Scramble set for Sept. 10
The inaugural Mike Ryan Golf Scramble is set for Friday, Sept. 10 at Dwan Golf Course in Bloomington. The event will raise funds for girls hockey programs in Bloomington including the Jefferson high school program and Bloomington Girls Hockey Association. Registration fee of $110 includes greens fee and cart, participation in the four-person scramble, contest holes, awards and prizes and a post-golf reception at NorthStar Tavern. Check-in at the course begins at 12:30 p.m. with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start. Dinner and reception at 6 p.m. followed by awards and a raffle at 8 p.m. Info: jaguargirlshockey.org
Jefferson girls swimming meeting set
Jefferson girls swim and dive will host a season kick-off meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 at the Jefferson High School cafeteria. Swimmers, divers and parents have the chance to meet teammates, have suits fitted, volunteer sign-ups for the season and hear from the coaches, captains and booster club. The team will also collect booster club fees to order team suits. Questions: jhsswimdive@gmail.com
Cross Skills Challenge coming to Richfield
The Cross Skills Challenge is coming to Spartan Stadium at Richfield High School July 15-16. The two-day event is open to kids ages 9-14 with participants choosing to compete in 10-of-12 events including broad jump, rowing, softball throw, basketball free throw, push-ups, 40-yard dash, 400/800/1,600-meter runs, soccer penalty kick and shuttle run. Participants points in each event for a total score in divisions based on age and gender. Fee is $10 per person before July 12 or $20 through July 15. Events take place noon-6 p.m. July 15 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 16. All participants receive a t-shirt, certificate and goodie bag. Additional awards to go the top finishers in each event and age group.
The event is presented by The Leo Lewis Foundation along with Marcus Sherels and Minnesota Vikings scout Jeff Robinson and St. Paul youth mentor Johnny Allen, Jr. The event is supported by Angela Faith Fitness, ETS Performance Richfield, Minneapolis Rowing Club, Scheels and YMCA of the North. Info: lewissportsfoundation.com.
Girls lacrosse camp
Jefferson girls lacrosse will host a clinic from 6-7:30 p.m. July 19 and 26 at Westwood Park east fields (3490 W. 109th St.). Jefferson coach Natalie Swiler and players will help run the clinic with all proceeds raised going to support the high school program. The clinic is open to girls entering kindergarten through eighth grade of all ability levels. Deadline to register at jeffersongirlslacrosse.com is July 15. JHS Booster Club will reimburse your new US Lacrosse membership fee which is a requirement for the clinic. Email jhsglpresident@gmail.com for details.
Send along announcements to be included in Sports Shorts by noon Friday for inclusion in the upcoming edition to jason.olson@apgecm.com.
