• Kennedy girls head to Delano on Dec. 22 for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
• Richfield boys wrap up the pre-Christmas schedule on Dec. 22, hosting Mound Westonka at 7 p.m. The Spartans return to play at the Augsburg College tournament Dec. 28-30. They open against Osseo at 7 p.m. Dec. 28.
• Holy Angels boys travel to Benilde-St. Margaret’s Thursday while the girls travel to Orono. Tip-offs at 7 p.m.
Hockey
Several high school programs will take part in winter break tournaments.
• Holy Angels girls will play in the Kaposia Classic in South St. Paul, Dec. 26-28. The Stars open against Champlin Park/Coon Rapids at 1 p.m. Dec. 26.
• Holy Angels boys will play in the Herb Brooks Classic Gold Division at the National Sports Center in Blaine Dec. 26-28. The Stars open against Breck at 11 a.m. Dec. 26, face Minneapolis at 11 a.m. Dec. 27 and wrap up against Roseville at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 28.
• Southwest Christian/Richfield will play in the Silver Division at the Herb Brooks Classic opening against Marshall at 4:15 p.m. Dec. 26 with brackets to decide play on Dec. 27-28. The championship game will be played at TRIA Rink in St. Paul at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 28.
• Jefferson boys are scheduled to participate in the South St. Paul Premier at Doug Woog Arena Dec. 29-31 and open against Woodbury at 1 p.m. Dec. 29 with brackets to determine time and opponents Dec. 30-31. Championship game is set for 4 p.m. Dec. 31.
• Kennedy boys will play in the Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival Blue Division at Graham Arena Dec. 28-30.
• The Eagles open against Albert Lea at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 28, Rochester Lourdes at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29 and Dodge County at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 30.
• Jefferson girls’ will play in the New Hope Arena Holiday Tournament Dec. 29-31, opening against Princeton at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 29 with brackets to determine the remaining games.
Wrestling
• Richfield is one of 36 teams at the fifth annual Rogers Invitational Holiday Matness Tournament Dec. 29-30.
• Kennedy will compete in the Bi-State Classic at the Lax La Crosse Center in LaCrosse, Wis., Dec. 29-31.
Swimming
• Kennedy will travel to the Brainerd Invitational on Dec. 29, competing against Bemidji, Buffalo, Melrose, Moorhead and Wilmar. The meet is set to begin at 10 a.m.
