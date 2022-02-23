When does a political statement become problematic in Bloomington? When it targets a residential home, according to members of the Bloomington City Council.
The council voted 5-2 Feb. 7 in favor of a targeted residential picketing ordinance that council members acknowledged leaves some uncertainty as to defining when a group congregating in front of a residential property is exceeding the rights to free speech and assembly.
Existing laws and ordinances already restrict the actions of groups and individuals at the private residence of Bloomington residents. The new ordinance is intended to safeguard a resident’s right to enjoy a feeling of well-being, tranquility and privacy in their residence by protecting them from emotional distress, obstruction to and from their property, and harassment at their residence, according to City Attorney Melissa Manderschied.
The challenge for the council was determining when a group gathered at a resident’s home crosses that threshold.
State law provides a remedy against such activity. But the state’s remedy, a harassment restraining order, places a burden on the injured party due to the legal process needed to initiate the order, Manderschied explained.
The city’s ordinance allows the police department to issue citations, which are a misdemeanor crime upon conviction. Acting Police Chief Mike Hartley expressed concerns about the gray area the ordinance would create when it comes to a report of targeted picketing.
Police officers take several factors into consideration during any sort of protest gathering, standing by if no immediate action is warranted, he explained. If a resident reports that they feel threatened by the marching or gathering on a sidewalk outside their home, and police officers are required to take action to disperse the crowd, Hartley wondered what would happen if police officers have to use force to disperse the crowd.
Would having to remove the crowd be portrayed as using force to prevent people from exercising their First Amendment rights? “That is a narrative that none of us want to have to work through,” Hartley said, recommending that the subjectivity of the ordinance be ironed out before approval by the council.
Councilmembers who supported the ordinance did so with some reservation.
Mayor Tim Busse questioned if the ordinance goes far enough. “A protest at a private residence is not about First Amendment, it’s not about having a discussion, it’s about intimidation,” he said.
Acknowledging that council members signed up for roles that include pushback from the public, he noted that protests at private homes impact more than the person being targeted, as was the case when a group protested outside his home in October 2020. “My neighbors did not sign up for it. And they had to put up with it also. My wife and daughter did not sign up for it. They had to put up with it,” he said.
Busse said he wasn’t in favor of the ordinance during a conversation with City Manager Jamie Verbrugge more than a year prior to the council’s Feb. 7 meeting, but he was sympathetic to concerns about the potential targeting of appointed city representatives, city employees and residents with no government or political connection, he added.
Councilmember Nathan Coulter called targeted picketing “stupid” and “ineffective.”
He said he had spoken with people who were interested in city employment or appointment to a commission seat, but feared what might happen in the public arena.
The ordinance ensures that the city has good people willing to serve the public, he added.
The ordinance does not prohibit residents from expressing their grievances through other methods, Coulter noted, adding that the remedy for objections to city governance is at the ballot box. Ultimately, the ordinance is about ensuring residents have a right to live peacefully in their homes, he said.
Councilmembers Dwayne Lowman and Shawn Nelson voted against the ordinance. Both councilmembers raised questions about the subjectivity of the ordinance. Favoring the intent of the ordinance, they wanted greater clarity in what constitutes a violation before approving the ordinance.
More than 30 Minnesota cities have a similar ordinance, many of which have been adopted in the past two years. White Bear Township’s ordinance dates back to 1990 and was upheld as constitutional by the Minnesota Court of Appeals in 1993, Manderschied noted.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.