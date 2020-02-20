Security measures at a Bloomington restaurant thwarted a burglary and resulted in the arrest of three men fleeing the scene.
Police officers were dispatched to David Fong’s, 9329 Lyndale Ave., at approximately 2:15 a.m. Feb. 10 after a building alarm had been activated. Officers approached the building from different directions, with one officer noting that a vehicle was parked in the building’s lot, while another officer spotted a person fleeing the area northbound, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The vehicle in the parking lot began to drive off as officers approached the scene, but officers responding were able to conduct a high-risk traffic stop of the vehicle without incident while other officers attempted to track down the man fleeing from the scene, with additional officers searching and securing the building, Bitney explained.
The driver of the getaway vehicle, a 40-year-old St. Paul man, and his passenger, a 41-year-old St. Paul man, were arrested on suspicion of burglary. A search of their vehicle turned up latex gloves and clothing, but nothing that appeared to have come from inside the restaurant, Bitney said. Officers tracking the fleeing man, including a K-9 officer, located a 35-year-old St. Paul man within a few blocks of the restaurant, who was arrested on suspicion of burglary, he added.
At the restaurant, officers found that an exterior door that appeared to have been forced open, while another door was partially propped open, and may have been used by the fleeing man. There was no damage found inside the building, and nothing was reported missing, according to Bitney.
Besides the getaway vehicle, there was a second vehicle in the parking lot. It was a rental vehicle, and a check of its rental record showed that it had been rented by an individual with a connection to the 35-year-old man who fled on foot. The renter was contacted as part of the follow-up investigation and claimed no knowledge or connection to the burglary, although one of the responding officers indicated that two people may have been fleeing the restaurant, Bitney explained.
Short pursuit
A 50-year-old Inver Grove Heights man attempted to outrun a police officer in his vehicle, and eventually on foot, before he was arrested.
The incident began at approximately 11:30 p.m. Feb. 2. A patrol officer spotted a vehicle that was traveling with only its fog lights illuminated. He followed the vehicle and conducted a check of its license plate, which reported that the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license. At that point the officer initiated a traffic stop on northbound Interstate 35W near the 90th Street exit, Bitney said.
The vehicle pulled over and the officer approached the driver, who had one passenger in the vehicle. As the officer approached the door, the vehicle pulled away. A pursuit commenced, and the fleeing driver reached approximately 80 mph prior to exiting at 82nd Street, according to Bitney.
The driver turned east, immediately turned south on Fremont Avenue, turned east on 83rd Street and north on Emerson Avenue. The short pursuit through the neighborhood ended, as the man stopped the vehicle and fled on foot, leaving his passenger, a 41-year-old Bloomington woman, behind, Bitney explained.
The search for the driver included a K-9 officer who tracked the man to the area of 82nd Street and Fremont Avenue. He was arrested and booked on suspicion of fleeing in a motor vehicle, fleeing on foot, driving after cancellation and possession of narcotics. A search of the suspect and his vehicle turned up suspected marijuana and cocaine, Bitney noted. The passenger was not cited in the incident, he added.
Another failure
Bloomington police officers assisted with an arrest in another pursuit that was initiated by the Minnesota State Patrol.
The pursuit from Highway 169 entered Bloomington when the driver exited at Bloomington Ferry Road. The driver drove into the retail area near Speedway, 9250 Bloomington Ferry Road, and tried to loop around the neighboring McDonald’s restaurant. The state patrol officer in pursuit was joined by a Bloomington police officer, and the vehicles attempted to block the driver’s path of travel. The driver responded by trying to drive over a snowbank to flee the area and rammed into the state patrol vehicle in his effort to get away. When he backed his vehicle onto a snowbank and became stuck, he exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, Bitney explained.
The suspect fled north, and a search of the area commenced. A 911 call from a resident on the 8500 block off Amsden Road reported that a male ran into his garage. Officers responding to the call did not find the suspect, but his footprints led to the 9100 block of Decatur Avenue, where he was found hiding under a deck area of a residence, where he was taken into custody without incident, Bitney said.
The suspect, a 26-year-old New Hope man, had been driving a Toyota RAV4, reported stolen in St. Paul. He was booked on suspicion of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and on foot, automobile theft, second-degree assault as a result of ramming the state patrol vehicle, hit-and-run, first-degree burglary as a result of entering the garage of an occupied dwelling and two outstanding warrants. He had a passenger who did not flee the scene, a 22-year-old Minneapolis woman, who was cited for riding in a stolen vehicle, Bitney noted.
Why the hurry?
A 51-year-old Bloomington man who was in a hurry to get home was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.
The suspect was traveling southbound on Normandale Boulevard at approximately 11:50 p.m. Feb. 7. A patrol officer parked near the intersection of Mount Normandale Drive was conducting radar checks of vehicle speed in the area. The suspect was driving 72 miles per hour in the 45-mph zone, Bitney said.
The suspect turned onto Mount Normandale Drive and the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver drove off at an estimated 60 mph through the neighborhood, Bitney noted.
It didn’t end up being much of a pursuit, however, as the suspect pulled into his driveway on the 5600 block of Mount Normandale Drive. The officer pulled up behind the vehicle and the suspect exited. He approached the squad car and appeared to be unsteady. As he began to address the officer, his speech was slurred, and the odor of alcohol emanated from him. The suspect was immediately arrested on suspicion of speeding and fleeing a police officer, according to Bitney.
At the jail he failed field sobriety tests and declined to provide a breath sample, resulting in his booking on suspicion of driving while impaired and test refusal, Bitney noted.
Help not wanted
An off-duty police officer attempted to help the victim of a single-vehicle crash on France Avenue and ended up fighting with the man, who was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.
The officer had finished a shift at approximately 3 a.m. Feb. 8 when he encountered the crash site on the 8300 block of France Avenue. The driver, a 19-year-old Bloomington man, had crashed a pickup truck into a sign, and there were indications that he had damaged the vehicle prior to striking the sign, as truck debris was strewn about France Avenue from 81st to 83rd Street, according to Bitney.
The off-duty officer reported the incident and checked to see if anyone was injured. The truck’s driver appeared to be intoxicated and was yelling at others who had stopped to check in the man needed help. The suspect began yelling at the off-duty officer, who explained that he was there to help. That didn’t seem to matter to the man, as he continued to yell at the officer. When the man started walking to the officer’s personal vehicle, which he had left running, the officer intercepted him to ensure the man didn’t attempt to drive off, Bitney explained.
Not taking kindly to the officer’s assistance, the suspect punched the officer in the face, prompting the officer to grab and detain the man. The officer yelled to the bystanders to call 911 and report that the scene had turned violent. As the officer struggled to keep the suspect pinned to the ground, one of the bystanders assisted with holding him down until a patrol officer arrived at the scene and was able to handcuff the suspect, Bitney said.
The truck was registered to the suspect’s address, although it wasn’t in his name, and he had a key to the vehicle in his pocket. After further investigation at the scene the man was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired and assaulting a police officer, Bitney noted.
