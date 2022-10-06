Bloomington Public Schools is seeking a renewal of its expiring capital projects levy, which was approved in 2013.
The district’s levy renewal is aimed at continuing to fund school safety and security improvements to prepare for, protect against and respond to school emergencies and threats, as well as to support and maintain education technology for students and staff.
Voters in 2013 approved the current capital projects levy, which provided $6 million per year for 10 years, earmarked for school safety and technology. That referendum will expire in 2024, according to the district.
If the renewal is approved, the levy authorization, at 5.858% times the district’s net tax capacity, will fund an estimated $9.8 million the first year, and would be renewed for 10 years, beginning in 2025.
Approval will result in no tax increase on property owners as a whole, unless property values increase in the future, according to the district. Without the levy’s renewal, it will result in the loss of $9.8 million each year in technology and school safety spending, the district noted.
A renewal of the levy will enhance and expand security measures, including a visitor management system, upgrades to alarm, video and emergency communications systems and expanded training in threat assessment, incident command, traumatic injury response and mental health, according to the district.
A renewal of the levy will also fund improved digital learning platforms and teaching resources, as well as the expansion of blended and online learning options, the district noted.
“If the levy is not approved, the district will need to reduce nearly $10 million from the budget in other areas to provide school safety and security and technology for students in the classroom,” according to the district’s levy information page. “Additionally, the district could be faced with not maintaining the technology and security tools and resources that have been added over the past 10 years.”
The district cannot campaign for the referendum, but is permitted to provide information about its proposal, and has an information page available online at tinyurl.com/2022bps.
An advocacy group supporting the referendum will be distributing information about the proposal, and has speakers available to discuss the referendum. Information about the Yes for BPS campaign is available online at yes4bps.org.
