As summer winds down, students return to the classroom and indoor gatherings increase while the temperature decreases, Bloomington’s public health administrator has guidance for addressing infectious diseases.
Nick Kelley discussed the status of COVID-19, monkeypox and polio during a public health update at the Bloomington City Council’s Aug. 15 meeting. His update followed recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates to its COVID-19 guidance.
While COVID-19 remains an ongoing public health threat, high levels of vaccination and infection-induced immunity, and the availability of medical and non-pharmaceutical interventions, have substantially reduced the risk of medically significant disease. More simply put, the potential of death directly from COVID-19 is minimized as a result of the tools developed to prevent it, Kelley said.
Transmission of SARS-CoV-2, or severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, remains an issue in the United States, he noted, but the country has been able to avoid most of the acute medical challenges, he added.
Discussion about acute cases of COVID-19 doesn’t focus upon its long-term components, such as health disparities and the limited options for high-risk individuals, according to Kelley. “We have many members of our community that have multiple health conditions that put them at much higher risk than the general public, and they have limited options to manage that in these situations,” he explained.
“COVID is not gone,” and therefore public health officials expect we will continue to see population-level impacts, such as workforce issues and surges in our health care systems, he noted.
With 29 months of COVID-19 hospitalization data for Bloomington, July was the eighth highest month for hospitalizations, as 47 residents were hospitalized, according to Kelley. The data is relatively stable at this moderately high level in the community, and it has been that way since May, which is very similar to the national trends, he explained.
“We’re going to continue to help individuals do everything they can to minimize getting COVID,” he said, encouraging vaccinations, testing and improvements to ventilation and filtration systems. “We’re working with partners to help overcome those disparities we see in the community,” he added.
Councilmember Lona Dallessandro asked if the rates of COVID-19 transmission and death will reach a point comparable to influenza, where society accepts that the death rate from it, which is approximately 30,000 people per year.
Since May, the United States has been averaging about 400 deaths per day, which translates to about 140,000 deaths per year. At that rate, it would put COVID-19 in the middle of the top 10 causes of death in the United States, according to Kelley, well ahead of the approximate 50,000 deaths per year from influenza and pneumonia, he added.
It is going to be a leading cause of death, leading cause of hospitalization and a leading cause of disability for the foreseeable future,” he said.
Monkeypox
Monkeypox is not yet a common infectious disease, but the viral infection is similar to smallpox and is spread mostly through direct skin-to-skin contact. It is predominantly impacting men who have sex with men, he said.
“Anybody who has direct skin-to-skin contact can contract monkeypox with somebody who has an active infection,” he advised.
The rash can be painful and unpleasant, sometimes requiring medical support to manage the pain and its complications. “Prompt action is critical to slowing the spread,” Kelley said, recommending that individuals isolate from others when they have a new, unusual rash.
“Vaccination is available. Testing is available. And treatment is also available,” he said.
Anyone with a new rash should talk to their health care provider. If seeing a health care provider is difficult, Hennepin County residents may contact the Red Door Clinic in Minneapolis, which has a separate clinic for managing monkeypox cases, by calling 612-543-5555 and selecting option 3, Kelley explained.
Councilmember Dwayne Lowman asked how rapidly monkeypox infections are spreading.
There was rapid growth initially, but the evidence shows it has slowed a bit, and the risk to the public is low without close, intimate contact. There have been a few deaths attributed to monkeypox, but none in the United States, which has eclipsed 12,000 cases nationwide. The fatality rate is not high, but it can be painful and take in excess of two weeks to manage, according to Kelley.
Polio
Polio is not a subject that gets much discussion, but a recent case in New York has the public health team looking at the community’s vaccination coverage, particularly in child care settings, Kelley said.
Overall, the community is doing well, but vaccine coverage has decreased, and public health employees are working to increase the coverage. If a polio case shows up in Bloomington, it would not be a concern, he added. “But we can do better.”
Overall, the past two years have had an impact upon the health and well being of everyone, according to Kelley. “I urge everyone to think about their neighbors. Think about what you can be doing to be kind while we think about some of these individual behaviors we take to minimize our own risks,” he said.
“Are we making our community better?” he asked.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
