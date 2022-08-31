As summer winds down, students return to the classroom and indoor gatherings increase while the temperature decreases, Bloomington’s public health administrator has guidance for addressing infectious diseases.

Nick Kelley discussed the status of COVID-19, monkeypox and polio during a public health update at the Bloomington City Council’s Aug. 15 meeting. His update followed recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates to its COVID-19 guidance.

