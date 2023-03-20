Police departments along the Interstate 494 corridor collaborated last week to conduct a human-trafficking detail in Bloomington, resulting in the arrest of 23 people who responded to an online prostitution ad.
And a 24th person, whom the Bloomington Police Department has arrested in the past, is under investigation, according to Police Chief Booker Hodges.
The prostitution sting sought males seeking sexual services from an adult service provider in Bloomington. An undercover police officer posed as the sex worker, and a prostitution advertisement was posted online on websites known to be used by those seeking prostitutes, Hodges said during a March 20 press conference.
The ad reached the target audience, Hodges said, noting, “Two hundred and eleven people interacted with our ads in a span of two days.”
Most of the 23 people arrested March 15 and 16 were from the greater Twin Cities area, including two men from Bloomington. “They should really know better,” Hodges said in reference to the periodic stings the Police Department conducts.
Suspects included a man who identified himself as homeless, yet took a transit bus to the undisclosed sting location, where he had $200 with him. Three suspects were in possession of a firearm at the time of their arrest, according to Hodges.
One man had a permit for his gun, and appeared to be reaching for it as undercover officers moved in to arrest him, doing so without incident, Hodges noted.
Another suspect, a 31-year-old man, was a convicted felon who was ineligible to possess a firearm, yet showed up with one, according to Hodges.
And an armed suspect from Durand, Wisconsin, was among the 23 arrested last week, he added.
Hodges said that men seeking prostitution should fly to Amsterdam, famed for its red light district. “Get on a plane and go there,” he said. Bloomington doesn’t have such a district, he noted. “We have the orange jumpsuit district.”
Bloomington’s Special Investigations Unit teamed with investigators from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Eden Prairie, Maple Grove and Richfield police departments. The stings are part of the ongoing effort to police prostitution within hotels along the I-494 corridor. “We’re going to do whatever we can to eradicate human trafficking,” Hodges said.
Suspects were booked in Bloomington and released, pending charges. The city will file charges against the suspects in most of the cases, but cases involving suspects facing weapons charges in addition to prostitution charges will be submitted to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, he noted.
