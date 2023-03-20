Police departments along the Interstate 494 corridor collaborated last week to conduct a human-trafficking detail in Bloomington, resulting in the arrest of 23 people who responded to an online prostitution ad.

And a 24th person, whom the Bloomington Police Department has arrested in the past, is under investigation, according to Police Chief Booker Hodges.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments