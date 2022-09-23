They’re determined to fine-tune the spending, but as it stands, Bloomington leaders are looking at a 10.5% property tax levy increase for 2023.
That increase, which may be reduced before the Bloomington City Council certifies it in December, started at approximately 19%, based upon the preliminary tax levy model the city was working with. The levy increase had been reduced to 11.58% before the council’s unanimous approval of the preliminary levy and budget during its Sept. 12 meeting.
At 11.58%, the city was looking at a budget increase of approximately $7.9 million, and much of that was earmarked to public safety costs, according to Kari Carlson, the city’s budget manager.
Increased costs for police and fire department operations, as well as debt service, total approximately $6.1 million. “This budget is a large investment in public safety,” Carlson said.
The budget calls for an additional $252,000 for two additional police officers and $118,000 for a new dispatch training supervisor. Salary increases for existing Police Department employees will add an additional $1 million to the budget in 2023. The city had received $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to offset Police Department payroll costs in 2022, money it won’t receive in 2023, Carlson said.
More than $500,000 in additional funding is being allotted to expenditures associated with body and squad car camera services, and an additional $375,000 for supplies, training and other services.
The Fire Department budget includes $475,000 in additional funding for firefighters added to the roster in 2022, as well as $713,000 for six additional firefighter positions in 2023. Increased revenue expenditures will total $875,000, and an additional $214,000 is earmarked for the hourly rate on-call firefighters are paid. Existing Fire Department employees are expected to earn an additional $125,000 in 2023.
And of an increase of a little more than $1 million in debt service obligations for 2023, $880,000 is related to the construction of Fire Station No. 4, Carlson noted.
With an 11.58% increase on paper, the council approved a 10.5% preliminary tax levy increase based upon the expectation that refining departmental budgets will help reduce expenditures for 2023. And if nothing were to change in the 2023 budgets, the city could offset the difference through an increased transfer from its strategic priorities fund to its general fund.
The city’s long-range planning calls for $1.1 million from the priorities fund to offset anticipated decreases in revenue as the economy recovers from the pandemic. For now, $1.83 million is budgeted, but that transfer is considered a place holder, Carlson said. The council is scheduled to review and adjust budgets for the city’s departments during its upcoming meetings in October and November in its quest to reduce the levy to 10.5%.
And revenues may increase to help offset the levy increase. It’s possible the forecast for lodging and admission tax revenue may be adjusted. The city’s finance department prefers to be conservative in forecasting that revenue, but recent indicators suggest that income is continuing to improve, according to Carlson.
The council could also look at permit revenue or other fee increases, as well as reductions in some of the city’s services, she noted. How does Bloomington’s tax levy impact the median value homeowner? According to the 2022 numbers, that homeowner pays $101 per month in property taxes for city services, fourth lowest of 13 cities compared. Maple Grove was on the low end, an nearly $5 less per month, and Edina was at the high end, nearly $138 per month.
There was little enthusiasm for the proposed increases in the budget or the tax levy, but an acceptance that increases are needed to meet the expectations of residents regarding public safety.
Councilmember Nathan Coulter said residents acknowledged a willingness to pay for public safety services as he campaigned for reelection a year ago. “I think that’s what this budget does,” he said.
Approximately 84% of the tax levy increase was associated with public safety expenditures, he noted.
The city will certify its final tax levy and budget in December, after holding a truth-in-taxation hearing during its Dec. 5 meeting.
