They’re determined to fine-tune the spending, but as it stands, Bloomington leaders are looking at a 10.5% property tax levy increase for 2023.

That increase, which may be reduced before the Bloomington City Council certifies it in December, started at approximately 19%, based upon the preliminary tax levy model the city was working with. The levy increase had been reduced to 11.58% before the council’s unanimous approval of the preliminary levy and budget during its Sept. 12 meeting.

