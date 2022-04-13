With the fate of Bloomington’s request for a local sales tax in the hands of the Minnesota Legislature, the Bloomington City Council has prioritized the projects it seeks to finance.
The city has proposed a 0.5% sales tax to fund four projects, and the city’s top priority is improvements at Bloomington Ice Garden, according to City Manager Jamie Verbrugge.
The priorities were discussed during the council’s March 28 meeting. The prioritization becomes significant if the legislative process requires negotiation and rapid response at the Legislature that may happen before city leaders can reconvene the council for its consent. Prioritizing the projects allows city leaders to make such decisions, Verbrugge explained.
Known as a local option sales tax, the plan would add a nickel to every $10 spent on taxable purchases in the city. Projections estimate the additional sales tax would raise approximately $11 million annually, with an estimated 75% of that funding coming from non-resident spending in the city.
Projects that benefit from a local sales tax must provide a regional benefit and, if approved by the state, would require approval of Bloomington voters before the tax would be implemented. The duration of the sales tax would be determined by how many projects are approved, with the funding supporting both project costs and financing costs associated with them.
Improvements to the city’s three-rink ice area are estimated at $32 million. The project was recommended by the city’s staff as the city’s top priority due to the increasing costs anticipated for maintaining the rinks, Verbrugge noted.
“We have an urgency to replace our refrigeration system,” he said.
The refrigerant used to maintain the ice is being phased out, and is no longer being manufactured or imported. As a result, the remaining supply will become more expensive as it dwindles, Verbrugge explained.
The city’s second priority of its four proposed projects is a $70 million project that would replace the city’s current community center and public health building. The combined health and wellness center was the city’s top priority when it pitched the project and Bloomington Ice Garden renovations as state bonding proposals last year, Verbrugge noted.
The prioritization of Bloomington Ice Garden improvements ahead of a health and wellness center for the local sales tax is due to the city’s need to replace the refrigeration system, and the proposed upgrades are the closest to being ready for commencement, he added.
The city pitched a new combined community center and public health facility as its top priority for state bonding last year as its amenities and services are closer to the core functions of government and were operating in older facilities at a time when the city was heavily engaged in its coronavirus pandemic response, Verbrugge said.
The city’s third priority is a $33 million expansion of Bloomington Center for the Arts, the city’s performance, gallery and rehearsal space within Bloomington Civic Plaza. Improvements at Dwan Golf Course, including the construction of a new clubhouse, are estimated at $15 million, and that project is the lowest priority, according to Verbrugge.
Few, if any, golf courses have benefited from local sales tax. Some legislators do not view golf courses as worthy beneficiaries of a local sales tax, and there’s some sentiment that the project needs to include construction or renovation of a facility. The city’s proposal would include a new clubhouse, but the plan also includes upgrades to the golf course, Verbrugge noted.
Councilmember Dwayne Lowman asked if the city has the option to amend its priorities and replace the golf course with another project. Verbrugge said the legislative deadline to submit proposals has passed and proposals are already being considered by state House and Senate committees.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.