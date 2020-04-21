Bloomington’s swimming facilities and one of its golf courses will not open this season, according to the city.
The Bloomington Family Aquatic Center, Bush Lake Beach and Hyland Greens Golf and Learning Center are closed for the season, the city announced Tuesday.
The summer amenities are closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The city also announced several programs and events are canceled or delayed until further notice.
Canceled programs include Adaptive Softball, Camp Kota, Dakota Language Camp, Mini View, River Rendezvous, Safety Boot Camp, Summer Adventure Playgrounds and The View.
Delayed programs include Arts in the Parks and Kites and Bites, which are delayed until at least July 1. Summer Fete will not occur in July, but may be rescheduled to September, and the outdoor farmers market, adult sports, youth sports and field rentals are delayed in accordance with Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders.
Bloomington’s outdoor spaces, such as parks and trails remain open, including community gardens and canoe racks.
A new online resource, the Recreation Experience Center, provides fun, engaging, inclusive and accessible recreation activities. Options include creative and performing arts, fitness, history and nature activities. The activities are available online at tr.im/brec.
Info: tr.im/parks20
