A suspicious license plate resulted in three arrests after it was determined their vehicle was stolen.
Inside the vehicle, Bloomington police officers found a variety of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
A patrol officer passed a Honda CRV near the intersection of 78th Street and Second Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. Nov. 17 and noticed that the vehicle’s plate looked suspicious. A check of the plate number reported that it was for a 2001 Honda CRV, but the vehicle appeared to be an older model, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Kevin Herman.
The officer followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop after it turned onto westbound Interstate 494 from Nicollet Avenue. The license plate appeared to be painted over, and the vehicle identification number from the dashboard was missing. Part of the identification number was also missing from the sticker inside the vehicle’s door. The officer was able to read the actual license plate number under the portion painted over, which showed that it belonged to a 1997 Honda CRV that had been reported stolen, Herman explained.
The stolen vehicle’s identification number appeared to match that of the partial number displayed inside the door, he noted.
Additional officers assisted at the scene, where the vehicle’s three occupants were arrested. A search of the vehicle turned up a variety of drug paraphernalia, including needles and pipes that appeared to contain narcotics residue. Inside a purse, officers found suspected methamphetamine, Herman said.
It was unclear if a variety of tools, clothing and watches recovered from the rear of the vehicle were stolen, he added.
Arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and narcotics possession were the driver, a 49-year-old Shakopee man, a 46-year-old Burnsville man and a 31-year-old Minneapolis woman. The driver was also booked on suspicion of driving after cancellation, giving false information to a police officer and a Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant.
Retribution?
A 30-year-old Minneapolis man thinks an attempted robbery outside Mall of America was in retribution for a drug bust he is being blamed for.
The victim called the police from TownePlace Suites, 2500 Lindau Lane, at approximately 1 p.m. Nov. 15. He told the responding police officer that he had been inside the mall’s Nordstrom store to make a return. While inside, he heard a voice behind him that he recognized, which turned out to be a former friend, Herman said.
In the parking lot outside of Nordstrom, the victim was confronted by another former friend, who approached him and pulled a handgun out of his pocket. The victim, fearing for his safety, ran to his vehicle and drove off, calling the police when he reached the nearby hotel parking lot, Herman explained.
The victim described the suspect as a black male with long dreadlocks, wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and an orange work jacket. Parking lot surveillance video showed the victim’s encounter with a man matching the description provided, Herman noted.
The victim surmised that he is being targeted by a group that thinks he is responsible for arrests associated with a drug investigation, Herman added.
No arrests have been made in the case.
DWI arrest
A 26-year-old Bloomington woman, perhaps sensing legal trouble following a traffic stop, ensured that she would end her morning in the Bloomington jail.
A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Old Shakopee Road and Whalen Avenue at approximately 8:30 a.m. Nov. 14. The vehicle appeared to have an expired registration. The officer made contact with the driver, who was unable to produce proof of insurance. There was an odor of alcohol emanating from her vehicle, and she appeared to have watery eyes, although she avoided talking directly to the officer. She also appeared to be slurring her words, according to Herman.
The officer returned to his squad car to verify her identity and wait for additional officers to arrive before conducting field sobriety tests. When the officer entered his vehicle, the woman drove off, Herman said.
The officer followed her with his squad car’s lights and sirens activated, but the suspect would not pull over. She drove east to Nord Avenue and turned south. The officer attempted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit, spinning the woman’s vehicle around. The suspect was able to continue driving, however, and headed north, taking Old Shakopee Road west to Normandale Boulevard. She went north on Normandale Boulevard to 102nd Street, where she drove around a squad car attempting to assist with ending the pursuit. She went east on 102nd Street and was spun around by a PIT maneuver near France Avenue. Although the woman attempted to drive off again, squad cars were able to box her in, Herman explained.
Unable to flee, the suspect wasn’t interested in cooperating, as she refused to exit her vehicle. Officers had to break a window of her 2009 Honda Accord in order to remove her from the car, Herman noted.
The pursuit lasted approximately two miles. Upon her arrest, she registered a blood-alcohol concentration of .28, he added.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of second-degree driving while impaired, as she has a previous DWI conviction, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, expired tabs and no proof of insurance.
Marital dispute
A 33-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, accused of threatening her husband with a knife.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 6900 block of West 84th Street shortly after 2 a.m. Nov. 16. The officers found the couple inside their apartment, where their 4-year-old child was sleeping. The 33-year-old husband told the officers that his wife was upset because he was up late. He reported that she was breaking his personal items and throwing them away, then threw things at him before grabbing a knife and holding it up to his throat, threatening to kill him, according to Herman.
The man said that he feared for his life, Herman noted.
The suspect said that they started arguing because her husband had been smoking marijuana in their apartment and denied grabbing a knife to threaten him, Herman added.
