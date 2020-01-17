An unpaid bill at a Bloomington restaurant turned into a case involving a forged check, financial transaction card fraud and hit-and-run, culminating with the arrest of a 31-year-old Federal Dam, Minnesota, woman.
Bloomington police officers were dispatched to IHOP, 2231 Killebrew Drive, at approximately 9 a.m. Jan. 3 after it appeared that a duo was attempting to flee the restaurant without paying their $93 bill. The 31-year-old woman had attempted to pay the bill by check, but the restaurant does not accept checks. The transaction became suspicious when the woman claimed that she needed to go out to her vehicle to retrieve a credit card while her companion, a 33-year-old Federal Dam man, went to the restroom, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
A restaurant employee held the check and called the police as the duo split up. When officers arrived, the woman had not returned to the restaurant and the man was still in the restroom. The check had a man’s name on it and was presented by the woman. One of the officers confronted the man when he exited the restroom and determined that his name did not match the name on the check. He was escorted to the store entrance and reported that he didn’t see the woman or their vehicle in the parking lot. Unable to pay for their meal, the man was cited for misdemeanor theft, according to Bitney.
Verification of the man’s identity noted a vehicle registered in his name. Outside the restaurant, officers saw a vehicle matching the description of his vehicle, waiting along Killebrew Drive. The officers attempted to drive over to the vehicle and contact the driver, but the vehicle drove into the mall area as the officers left IHOP. An officer followed the vehicle into a parking ramp, where it was found unoccupied. It also appeared to have struck a parked truck in the ramp. The vehicle was impounded, and the officers at the scene noted that there were a variety of checks inside of it, Bitney said.
Although officers were unable to identify the driver, the mall’s surveillance staff provided a description of the driver through parking ramp video. Surveillance officers later spotted the woman, along with her IHOP companion, at the mall at approximately 11:45 a.m., and officers tracked down the duo, Bitney explained.
After identifying the woman and verifying she was the same woman at IHOP earlier that morning, she was arrested. The check she attempted to use as payment for the meal turned out to be a forged check, according to Bitney, and a variety of credit cards were found in the vehicle, in addition to other checks that weren’t in her name, he added.
Fleeing suspect
A 31-year-old Lakeville man with an outstanding warrant tried to outrun police officers in his vehicle, and then on foot, before being arrested.
The suspect was driving near the intersection of 98th Street and Lyndale Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m. Jan. 4 when he passed a patrol officer. The officer noticed that the driver had his hood over his head and that it appeared to be a large male driver. A check of the license plate showed that the vehicle was registered in a woman’s name, and had been involved in a traffic stop previously with a male driver, who now had an arrest warrant, according to Bitney.
When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle for a faulty taillight, the driver attempted to flee. The vehicles were traveling eastbound on 98th Street, and when the officer initiated a traffic stop, the driver turned south on Pleasant Avenue, accelerating to approximately 50 miles per hour. The driver then turned west on 102nd Street, north on Lyndale Avenue and back east on 98th Street. The suspect had difficulty navigating the turn onto 98th Street due to his speed, driving into the westbound lanes of 98th Street, Bitney noted.
The pursuing officer attempted a PIT maneuver at Garfield Avenue, which temporarily halted the vehicle, but the suspect attempted to drive away. The officer conducted a second PIT maneuver almost immediately, preventing the vehicle from driving off. Unable to flee in the vehicle, the suspect exited the front passenger’s door of his vehicle and took off running, Bitney said.
The suspect didn’t run long, however, as squad cars descended upon the scene. He gave up the chase without further incident, Bitney noted.
The suspect was arrested and booked on suspicion of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, driving after revocation, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, in addition to the outstanding warrant. A search of the suspect turned up suspected marijuana, and suspected heroin was found in the abandoned vehicle, according to Bitney.
Angry boyfriend
A 27-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested after a report of a domestic incident involving his girlfriend at a Bloomington hotel.
The suspect was arrested during the evening of Jan. 5 at Crowne Plaza, 3 Appletree Square, following a report that he had assaulted her. Police officers arriving at the hotel at approximately 8:30 p.m. talked to the victim, a 29-year-old Garfield, Minnesota, woman at the front desk of the hotel, according to Bitney.
The woman reported that she had been arguing with her boyfriend in their hotel room because they could not find the keys to their vehicle. She said that he threatened to kill her if she didn’t find the vehicle keys and eventually became violent. She alleged that the suspect pulled out a knife and used it to cut her jacket, threw objects about their room, punched and stabbed the walls, threw her to the ground and attempted to choke her, first with his hands, and eventually with a cord, before she could flee the room, Bitney explained.
The victim said that she did not lose consciousness, but she did have difficulty breathing, and said that she cut her elbow when she was thrown to the ground. The officers noted that the woman had marks on her neck, and she required stitches above her eye, Bitney said.
After taking her report, the officers contacted the suspect in his room. The door was propped open, and the suspect told the officers to enter when they knocked on the door. The floor was covered with items, making it difficult to walk through the room. The suspect had just finished showering and was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic assault by strangulation, according to Bitney.
