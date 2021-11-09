bpd awards
Bloomington Police Sgt. Mike Perron, left, receives congratulations from Acting Police Chief Mike Hartley Oct. 14 during the Bloomington Police Department’s Behavior Recognition Awards ceremony at Bloomington Civic Plaza. The annual ceremony recognizes employees and residents for exemplary actions in law enforcement efforts. Perron, who was named the Bloomington Optimist Club officer of the year in May, was recognized with two Medals of Valor for his work with the Police Department. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

