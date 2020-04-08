A 34-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault after his 8-year-old son fled their Bloomington hotel room.
Police officers were dispatched to Extended Stay America, 7956 Lyndale Ave., shortly after midnight March 27. The boy had told a front desk employee that his father had been drinking and assaulting him, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
Officers responding to the call spoke with the child, who said he hadn’t been fed and was hungry. He asked his father if he could eat, and the man was so intoxicated that he was struggling to remain conscious. The boy began to prepare food, and his father awakened. Enraged, the man grabbed his son, shaking him and ripping his pajamas. The boy said that when his father threw the food on the floor and began stepping on it, the boy fled the room, Bitney explained.
Officers went to the suspect’s room and knocked. There was no answer, but they could hear someone inside. After failing to get a response, the officers used a room key to enter and found the suspect inside. He appeared to be extremely intoxicated and had trouble standing and speaking. Based upon his son’s report, he was taken into custody, Bitney said.
When officers escorted the suspect to a squad car outside the hotel, he began resisting their commands. He tried to prevent them from placing him in the car by kicking at the door and spitting at the officers. A protective hood was placed over the man’s head, and he was restrained inside the vehicle. During booking at the police station, the man remained restrained and refused to comply with booking procedures such as fingerprinting and mugshot photography, according to Bitney.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of felony domestic assault, as he has been previously convicted of assault in 2010 and 2011, Bitney said. He was also booked on suspicion of fourth-degree assault for spitting at a police officer and first-degree criminal damage to property for the damage he caused to the door of the squad car, Bitney added.
The child was turned over to a family member following the arrest, he noted.
Looking for trouble?
An investigation into a suspicious group walking the streets after 3 a.m. resulted in arrests of two people on suspicion of theft and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Police officers responded to a report that the group was wandering along the 2400 block of American Boulevard East at approximately 3:45 a.m. April 1. The officers found a group of three men and one woman in the area, Bitney said.
The officers asked the group where they were going and noticed that the 21-year-old woman from Walker, Minnesota, matched the description provided approximately one hour earlier regarding a report of car prowling. The woman identified herself, and it turned out that she had a Cass County felony warrant for check forgery, which resulted in her arrest, according to Bitney.
The officer asked her about the report of car prowling, and the woman said she took a camera lens from a parked vehicle but had discarded it. A search of her backpack following her arrest failed to turn up the camera lens, but she did have drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics, Bitney noted.
The men she was with were questioned but said nothing to suggest they were involved in a crime. They were free to leave, but the officer that had taken the woman into custody returned moments later and would end up arresting a 22-year-old man with no permanent address.
As the Walker woman was being transported to jail, she told the officer that the 22-year-old man had raped her. She said she met him the previous day and had been wandering through the city with him. She said he made sexual advances toward her, but she declined his overtures. As they were roaming parking lots, she said the man raped her between two parked vehicles, Bitney explained.
Upon locating the men, she identified the 22-year-old man as the perpetrator. Based upon the report and the ability to locate the suspect near the scene where the group was questioned, the man was arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct. Following the woman’s booking for her warrant, theft and narcotics possession, she was taken to a hospital for a sexual assault examination, Bitney noted. The camera lens had been reported stolen from a vehicle on the 8700 block of 18th Avenue, he added.
Repeat offender
A 29-year-old Bloomington woman’s late nights at Bloomington hotels resulted in two arrests.
The woman was arrested shortly after 5 a.m. March 27 at Comfort Inn, 1321 W. 78th St., after police officers responded to a report of a drug overdose.
The Bloomington woman was inside a hotel room when officers arrived and reported that she was with a group of people who had been taking drugs. One of the men was unconscious due to an overdose, and the woman said she administered two doses of Narcan to revive him. The man regained consciousness, learned that a 911 call had been made and fled the scene before police officers and paramedics arrived, the woman said. She said that he was a 37-year-old Columbia Heights man, Bitney said.
It was unclear who had called 911, but the woman was not initially arrested, as state law protects drug users from being arrested when they report an overdose, Bitney explained.
In identifying the woman, however, the officers learned that she had an outstanding warrant for theft, prompting her arrest. A search of her and her purse turned up credit and EBT cards that were not in her name, as well as suspected narcotics and hypodermic needles, Bitney noted.
In addition to her arrest, officers learned that a second room was connected to the incident. A check of the second room turned up a 38-year-old Minneapolis man and a 25-year-old Minneapolis woman. The duo was questioned about the hotel activities and the man consented to a search of his jacket, which turned up suspected methamphetamine, resulting in his arrest for narcotics possession. The woman had outstanding warrants and was transported to Hennepin County Jail, Bitney said.
The Bloomington woman was arrested five days later, this time as she was departing Super 8, 7800 Second Ave., at approximately 2:40 a.m. April 1.
A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop after the suspect failed to stop at a stop sign. The officer could see a hypodermic needle in the console of the vehicle, and an ID check showed that her driver’s license was revoked. She did not know if the vehicle she was driving had insurance, as it belonged to her friend. A search of her vehicle turned up suspected heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine in her purse, resulting in her arrest on suspicion of narcotics possession, Bitney explained.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
