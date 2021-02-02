When former Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts decided he would pursue a career in law enforcement, he knew exactly where he was going to work.
That career in Coon Rapids never panned out, but after nearly three decades in Bloomington, the past 12 as the city’s police chief, Potts has retired, satisfied with a career that took an unexpected turn.
His retirement from law enforcement also marks the transition to a new career, as the executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, an organization he worked closely with during the past decade, including a stint as president of its board of directors.
The job opportunity was rather sudden, but the timing of it worked out in Potts’ favor and ended the tenure of the city’s longest-serving police chief since
Bloomington was incorporated as a village in 1953. There’s a risk of staying too long at the job, according to Potts. “I get to leave on good terms with the organization,” he noted.
And he leaves with a litany of praise for his accomplishments as chief. “I’m proud of this place,” he said.
Off to Bloomington
A career in law enforcement may have seemed like an obvious choice for Potts, but it took a little convincing.
Potts had a strong connection to law enforcement from an early age, as his father had been a police officer in Coon Rapids. “I grew up around Coon Rapids police officers,” he said.
His father left the profession, however, and traded it for a career in computer science and programming during the early 1980s. But his father remained friends with police officers he had worked with. Potts wasn’t convinced he was going to pursue a career in law enforcement until he went on a ride-along with his father’s friend Ken, whose demeanor and professionalism set a standard Potts admired. It was that ride-along with Ken that convinced Potts he wanted to be a police officer.
Potts’ studies in law enforcement and work as a community service officer in Coon Rapids appeared set him up for a career with his hometown police department. His search for a full-time position as a police officer meant applying for jobs through the Minnesota Police Recruitment System, a clearinghouse for police work in the early 1990s. The application process asked which departments he was interested in working for. Potts checked several boxes, although he planned to work in Coon Rapids, he recalled.
He had been encouraged by members of the Coon Rapids command staff to apply for a full-time job with their department while he was working as a community service officer, so it appeared everything was aligning for the career he desired. But he didn’t want his first interview for a full-time job to be for the Coon Rapids Police, so he checked several boxes on his application, he said.
He was offered an interview in Bloomington, and soon a second interview. And then there was a background check, which Potts was told would likely result in a job offer if he passed it. Officers in Coon Rapids knew Potts was being considered for a job in Bloomington. Potts remembers the
advice he received from one of the commanders, whose brother worked for the Bloomington Police Department. “I think you’d be foolish to turn it down,” Potts was told.
Potts was indeed offered a job in Bloomington, although he didn’t completely give up on his dream of working in Coon Rapids. He accepted the job in Bloomington, but went through the Coon Rapids hiring process, and was offered a position with his hometown police department about six months after he was hired by Bloomington, which he turned down. “I never regretted it,” he said.
Becoming chief
It was easy to turn down the job in Coon Rapids, as Potts was impressed with the Bloomington Police Department from the beginning. “I just joined a great place,” he realized after his first day on the job, a first day shared with seven other recruits.
From his early days as a patrol officer, he moved onto special investigations after four years, working on a variety of cases involving narcotics, human trafficking and stolen vehicles. As he was promoted to sergeant, he pursued a master’s degree and contemplated a role in leadership. Eventual Bloomington police chief and Potts’ direct predecessor, John Laux, became a mentor to Potts. When Laux stepped down as chief, Potts applied for the job and became the first internal candidate to be selected police chief in four decades, according to Potts.
Former Mayor Gene Winstead worked with four police chiefs during his 20-year tenure as mayor.
Candidates for chief frequently came through the Minneapolis Police Department, according to Winstead. Potts’ knowledge of the department and the city proved to be an asset immediately, and the 2008 decision to promote an officer within the department, for the first time in decades, “proved to be a very positive selection,” Winstead said.
Moving on
Potts’ early involvement with the
Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association included representing its legislative committee. It wasn’t a robust committee, but the committee worked to guide laws being written regarding the use of license plate readers, which would serve a variety of law enforcement purposes beyond identifying stolen vehicles. The committee lobbied for laws that would allow for a wide range of applications, and helped guide legislation providing for the storage of data collected by scanners, Potts recalled.
When the association’s executive director, Andy Skoogman, announced late last year that he was stepping down, Potts was approached about taking over. The timing was favorable for Potts, 52. With more than three decades of pension time accrued, including his work in Coon Rapids as a community service officer, he was pension-eligible if he chose to retire, he noted.
Potts will have the benefit of working with Skoogman as he takes over the executive director’s duties, as Skoogman will remain with the organization on a part-time basis, handling the organization’s communications, Potts said.
With the 2021 legislative session underway, Potts moved immediately from the chief’s seat to his new role as an executive director on Feb. 1.
Evolution
During his career, there have been many technological advancements in police work. Other changes have little to do with technology.
There is a greater demand that policing is done in partnership with the community. When Potts came to Bloomington nearly three decades ago, any talk of building relationships with the community was mostly lip service, he said.
Community engagement and outreach that were resisted by police officers are now frequently initiated by police officers, according to Potts. “They’ve embraced it.”
“In any organization, culture starts at the top,” said Mayor Tim Busse.
Potts maintained a culture of integrity, accountability and excellence in policing. He wasn’t the first to institute the culture, but “he certainly maintained it,” Busse said. “We all benefited from it.”
Potts’ departmental leadership has translated to leadership in the community. Potts has a rare combination of qualities that allow him to be both authoritative and approachable, according to City Manager Jamie Verbrugge. “He connects with people,” Verbrugge observed.
He praised Potts’ calm demeanor and ability to de-escalate situations with empathy and authenticity, noting Potts managed to represent the best interests of the Police
Department and the community, which can be hard to balance. “He’s done all that with just incredible grace and dedication,” Verbrugge said.
Potts is no longer a police officer in Bloomington, but he plans to continue living in the city and remain involved with as many civic organizations as his new job permits.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to be a police chief,” he said.
Deputy Chief Mike Hartley will serve as the interim chief as the search for a new chief unfolds, Verbrugge noted.
