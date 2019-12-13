A 39-year-old Burnsville man was charged with two felonies, accused of breaking the windows of three vehicles in a Bloomington apartment complex parking lot, one of which he allegedly targeted because its owner is a Somali man.
The suspect was charged with causing in excess of $1,000 damage to property and threats of violence. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a fine of $10,000 on each count.
The suspect was charged Nov. 26 in Hennepin County District court.
According to the criminal complaint, police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 9100 block of Old Cedar Avenue at approximately 10:18 p.m. Nov. 23. Witnesses at the scene said the suspect had smashed windows of multiple vehicles in the parking lot. Officers found the suspect walking along Old Cedar Avenue, bleeding profusely from his right hand.
The suspect yelled profanities at police officers who stopped him for questioning but eventually acknowledged breaking the windows of three vehicles in the parking lot. Two of the vehicles belonged to his father, who he said he had been arguing with that evening. He said he broke windows of the third vehicle because it belonged to a Somali man, who he referred to by a racial slur and claimed does not pay taxes, the complaint explained.
A witness at the apartment complex said he was visiting his girlfriend and heard the suspect smashing windows in the parking lot. He went out on his girlfriend’s balcony to survey the scene and was spotted by the suspect, who ran up to the balcony with a large piece of metal in his hand and twice threatened to kill the witness, using a racial slur when making the threat, according to the complaint.
The suspect’s father reported that the damage to his vehicles was estimated at more than $4,800. He said that his son occasionally has fits of rage, and he fears that his son will kill someone someday, the complaint noted.
The third vehicle’s owner, who is Somali and Muslim, said that he is afraid of the suspect because of comments the suspect has made to others in the apartment building about his dislike of Muslims. The damage estimate to the man’s rear windshield was $427, according to the complaint.
The suspect’s injury to his hand required medical treatment at a hospital. Following treatment, he was booked at the Hennepin County Detention Center, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The suspect remained in jail last week with a bail of $30,000, according to the Hennepin County sheriff’s jail roster.
Robbery?
A 34-year-old Burnsville man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery, although there’s no sign of the gun he was accused of pulling on two women from Crystal.
And, it is unclear what the women are victims of.
The victims, a 31-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman, called the police to report that they were robbed in the parking lot outside of Lunds & Byerlys, 5159 W. 98th St., and were following the suspect’s vehicle as he drove east toward Interstate 35W, Bitney said.
A patrol officer identified their vehicle as they followed the suspect and conducted a high-risk traffic stop as the driver neared the freeway. The Burnsville man was the lone occupant of the vehicle, and he was detained at the scene without incident, according to Bitney.
As the traffic stop was being conducted, an officer spoke with the women, who had pulled over when a patrol officer intercepted their pursuit. The women said that they had been waiting to meet a friend in the parking lot of the Normandale Village shopping center at approximately 11 p.m. Nov. 28 when the suspect’s vehicle pulled up. Initially, the man asked them for directions, and as the women responded to him, he pulled out a handgun and demanded cash, threatening to shoot them if they didn’t cooperate. The women reported that they gave him $100, Bitney explained.
The women also reported that the suspect appeared to throw an object from his vehicle as they were following him and calling 911, Bitney noted.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery. A search of the suspect and his vehicle failed to turn up either a gun or a significant amount of cash. A search of the area where the women reported the suspect threw an object from his vehicle also failed to turn up a handgun, according to Bitney.
During booking, the suspect asked an officer to call his girlfriend and inform her that he was arrested but otherwise OK. In doing so, the woman volunteered that her boyfriend had planned to sell fake methamphetamine, and that he informed her the women were following him, presumably out of anger, Bitney explained.
Assault arrest
A 26-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of felony assault, accused of strangling his girlfriend.
Police officers were dispatched to the 8800 block of Goodrich Road at approximately 1 p.m. Nov. 30 after the police department received 911 calls from both the suspect and his 21-year-old girlfriend. Officers found the couple in their apartment, Bitney said.
The victim told the officers that they were driving back to the apartment after her boyfriend had finished working. He was concerned that she was cheating on him, and they argued inside the apartment. She reported that the suspect became increasingly upset and began throwing objects around the apartment. The victim told him he should leave, which he wasn’t receptive to, as he pushed her down on a bed and began to choke her, according to Bitney.
The woman said she attempted to push him away and he eventually released his grip, allowing her to get up and leave the bedroom. But, the suspect followed her, pushing her down to the floor, choking her again and threatening to kill her, Bitney said.
He eventually released his hold of her throat, and the victim was able to get up. She attempted to call 911, but he interfered with her call, then called 911 himself, Bitney noted. The officers noted that the woman had marks on her neck, and several objects were strewn about the apartment, he added.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of felony assault and interfering with a 911 call.
