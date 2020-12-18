As Bloomington wrestles with the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, a meeting among city council members and state legislators provided a glimpse into the priorities of both.
The Dec. 11 discussion was much like many meetings held since mid-March, reliant upon technology to bring the participants together.
Schane Rudlang, the city’s port authority administrator, outlined the city’s 2021 initiatives, which include support and advocacy for state legislation in response to the pandemic. The city’s legislative priorities include promoting the health and wellness of the public, helping those most in need of assistance, addressing government budget shortfalls including revenue losses, increasing support for local public health departments pertaining to vaccination efforts and helping businesses in need.
Bloomington is also advocating for the ability to continue using online public meetings after the pandemic ends. “We support being able to use virtual meetings to allow flexibility for various reasons,” Rudlang said.
Affordable housing and homelessness have been discussion topics since the pandemic began, and were issues the city was working on actively before the pandemic, Rudlang noted.
Aarica Coleman, the city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority administrator, outlined the housing issues the city is lobbying for.
According to Coleman, the city is seeking new funding tools to support programs, policies, trust funds and matching funds that address the affordable housing crisis through what the city already does: redevelopment, rehabilitation, preservation and new construction.
The city also supports a statewide or regional approach to addressing the needs of those experiencing homelessness or housing instability in a way that connects people with the resources they need, she added.
And the city supports the provision of additional resources and regulatory flexibility in preparation and response to the lifting of the eviction moratorium that was enacted because of the pandemic, Coleman explained.
The city is also making a legislative request for the creation of a redevelopment tax-increment financing district for the parcels that encompass the REI store – on the northwest corner of American Boulevard’s intersection with Lyndale Avenue – for a mixed-use commercial and housing project, Coleman said.
The city will also request legislation that creates a redevelopment or housing TIF district at 98th Street and Aldrich Avenue for construction of a housing project, and a park-and-ride ramp that will be owned and operated by Metro Transit, she noted.
A construction sales tax exemption request for the city’s Fire Station No. 4 at 4201 W. 84th St. is a holdover from last year, Rudlang said. It was not included in the final tax and bonding bill approved during the previous legislative session, he noted.
On the horizon
The city is looking at bonding projects for two municipal facilities, and will continue to seek support for Expo 2027.
Ann Kattreh, Bloomington’s parks and recreation director, detailed the two projects the city is proposing for when facility renovation and expansion projects are ready to move forward.
The city has lobbied for bonding in support of Bloomington Center for the Arts, the performance and visual arts wing of Bloomington Civic Plaza. “Sixteen years after it opened, the Center for the Arts is bursting at the seams,” Kattreh said.
“An expansion of the center would leverage the facility’s resounding success as a regional destination for arts and audiences,” she said. “It would also foster greater engagement in the arts in a prime and an increasingly diverse suburban setting.”
The expansion would include a concert hall with seating for 300-500 people, retrofitting the existing Schneider Theater to improve the quality of the live theater experience, rehearsal space to accommodate large bands, orchestras and choirs; an enhanced entryway with improved accessibility and secure equipment storage, and support space, Kattreh explained.
Modernization of Bloomington Ice Garden is another project on the horizon, according to Kattreh.
Opening with one sheet of ice in 1970 and now encompassing three rinks, the expanded facility has created many functional and operational challenges that need to be corrected. It is home to high school hockey teams, figure skating programs and amateur hockey organizations. It also rents approximately 9,000 ice hours per year and hosts 22 tournaments annually, Kattreh explained.
The Ice Garden needs replacement of its outdated refrigeration system, and needs updates to many mechanical systems. The project would also renovate the west side of the building, providing new and wider spaces, while addressing the facility’s ADA challenges, Kattreh said. The Olympic-sized sheet of ice on Rink 3 would be downsized to NHL size, she added.
Rudlang noted the city has continued trying to bring an international expo to Minnesota in 2027. The city has been a partner in the effort to land an expo, which is guided by a public-private organization that works with state and federal officials to meet the requirements of an international exposition. A similar effort for 2023 found Bloomington’s bid among the top three, but it was passed over for Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Legislator priorities
Bloomington is represented by two state senators and three state representatives. They addressed the ongoing challenges of the pandemic in outlining their priorities for 2021.
The pandemic and its ongoing impacts in the state may be addressed during the special session that was scheduled for this week, according to Sen. Melissa Halvorson Wiklund, who represents Senate District 50.
House District 49B Rep. Steve Elkins said he expects relief for the hospitality industry to be part of the special session’s discussion.
Sen. Melisa Franzen, who represents Senate District 49, said the focus right now includes the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccination and how that will involve Bloomington Public Health, which has been actively involved with the state’s pandemic response.
House District 50A Rep. Michael Howard spoke to the need to protect the health of local businesses and help them weather the hardships of the pandemic. The state also needs to address the individual economic hardships that have been created by the pandemic, he added.
Howard said he would work on legislation to help keep people in their homes as the expiration of the state’s eviction moratorium approaches, which is critical to the economic security of families, as well as public health and safety.
Difficult state budgets often place a burden on local governments, a mistake that should not be repeated, he added. “Clearly, cities and counties have stepped up during this pandemic to provide services to our community in unprecedented times,” Howard said.
“The eviction moratorium issue has all of us here in Bloomington, I think, deeply concerned about what that means,” Mayor Tim Busse responded.
Video of the discussion is available online at tr.im/1211cc.
