As Bloomington officials made their annual appeal to state legislative leaders for help, the list of the city’s priorities was not surprising.
During a Jan. 18 meeting with Bloomington state representatives and senators, Bloomington City Council and city staff members outlined their legislative wishes for the coming session. The annual meeting between the council and the city’s legislative counterparts took place during the council’s ongoing deliberations regarding a local option sales tax.
The city needs legislative approval to implement a half-cent sales tax across Bloomington. The tax may be used for city projects that have a regional benefit, and the city has outline four such projects.
Ann Kattreh, the city’s parks and recreation director, outlined three of the projects for legislators and other participating in the annual meeting.
Bloomington Ice Garden needs upgrades and renovations at an estimated cost of $32 million, while Dwan Golf Course improvements, including a new clubhouse, are estimated at $15 million, she said.
The golf course improvements would include a new clubhouse, which would feature upgraded dining services. Proposed improvements to the golf course would also allow for winter recreation, such as snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, making the site a year-round recreation destination that would draw visitors from beyond Bloomington. A new clubhouse would also meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, which the present facility does not, she noted.
The city’s proposal also calls for a $33 million overhaul to Bloomington Center for the Arts. The plan is to add a new concert hall, retrofit the existing Schneider Theater to improve the quality of performances within it and add rehearsal and storage space, as well as a café, Kattreh explained.
The most substantial project that would benefit from a local option sales tax is the community health and wellness center. Envisioned as a replacement for the city’s outdated community center and public health facility, the $70 million project would unite the operations of both buildings under one roof, according to Diann Kirby, the city’s community services director.
The half-cent sales tax would generate an estimated $11 million annually, according to Lori Economy-Scholler, the city’s chief financial officer. The four projects are estimated at $150 million. Over 20 years, the sales tax would generate $220 million, which could cover project costs, plus interest and financing, she noted.
Although city officials touted the sales tax to legislators, the council has to first agree to request the Legislature’s blessing, and that was scheduled for a final discussion during the council’s Jan. 24 meeting, after this edition of the Sun Current went to press. If the city requests legislative approval, the tax would still be subject to voter approval.
Other city priorities included the city’s never-ending lobbying for transportation improvements.
With more than $400 million secured for improvements along Interstate 494 from Highway 169 to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s improvement project along the corridor should begin construction next year. Funding for the first phase comes from local, state and federal sources, according to Karl Keel, the city’s public works director.
Other elements of the MnDOT plan remain unfunded, however, and at an estimated cost of approximately $300 million, the city is looking for additional state support during this legislative session, Keel said. One component of the overall project that could be implemented in conjunction with the first phase of construction next year is the replacement of a railroad bridge over the freeway. That project is estimated at $17 million, he noted.
The project will bring express lanes to the freeway, such as those found on Interstate 35W, as well as access changes along the freeway east of I-35W. Funding for a portion of the express lanes is secured, but additional funding is needed for other parts of the corridor, according to Keel.
World Expo
The city has been a proposed site of a World Expo in the past, and despite the failed attempt to land the 2023 expo, a new push to land the 2027 expo has been underway for a few years.
A state organization is working to land the international event, and has federal support for the initiative. The effort has had the endorsement of presidents Obama, Trump and Biden, according to Schane Rudlang, the city’s port authority administrator. “It might be one of the only things that they three agree on,” he said.
With $20 million in federal funding for the United States’ presence at the 2025 expo in Osaka, Japan, Minnesota is positioning its bid for the 2027 expo. The site will be chosen in the summer of 2023, Rudlang said.
The Bloomington plan is to host the expo in the city’s South Loop District, as was the plan for the 2023 expo, which was awarded to Argentina. The core site for the 2027 expo would be the east parking lot of Mall of America, for which a principal agreement has been struck, according to Rudlang.
Related to the expo campaign is the city’s desire to refine the language regarding special-use taxes collected within South Loop and Mall of America. The city is asking the legislature to amend the taxes by better defining projects that are eligible for the tax, projects that drive economic development and hospitality demand, he said.
