Boys win both Metro West meets, girls 2nd, 3rd
Two events into the 2021-22 Nordic schedule and Bloomington’s boys team is at the top of the Metro West Conference standings, winning both events.
Bloomington took the opening 5k conference skate meet, 16 points clear of runner-up St. Louis Park as the four scoring skiers finished in the top nine times among 51 skiers.
Bloomington senior Jon Clarke set the winning pace of 11 minutes, 36.5 seconds, while freshman teammate Anders Westanmo was third in 12:05.3. Orono’s Miles Miner was runner-up in 12:02.2.
Bloomington teammates Ian Klein and Keaton Mayhew placed eighth (13:26.2) and ninth (13:26.8), respectively. Senior Mason Young finished 24th overall as Bloomington’s fifth varsity skier in 14:30.1.
Bloomington showed its collective depth as a team in the new conference sprint relay format meet, also at Hyland, before winter break officially began on Dec. 20.
Two-team teammates completed one loop lap before a hand-off in the transition zone for the next lap, and so on for the rest of the race. Bloomington’s C relay won the relay in 16:38.2, ahead of Orono’s top relay in 16:59.2 while Bloomington’s B relay was third in 17:10.2 and the A relay was fifth in 18:04.7. Three schools had the full four-team compliment to score points toward the team total. Bloomington scored 222 points followed by St. Louis Park with 211 points and Richfield was third with 185 points. Orono, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Chaska-Chan wrapped up fourth through sixth places, respectively with only three relays teams each.
Girls
After finishing second at the season-opening conference 5k skate meet on Dec. 17, Bloomington’s girls placed third at the sprint relays Dec. 20, three points behind Chaska-Chan while Park won the title, 26 points ahead of Bloomington.
Bloomington’s B relay was sixth overall (21:07.2), C relay was seventh (22:03.6) and the A relay was 13th overall (24:14.9).
At the season-opening skate meet, Bloomington had three skiers among the top 11 spots, led by junior Jackie Larsen, who was fourth overall in 14:37.6. Sophomore Caroline Haag was seventh in 15:17.4 and junior Molly Woods was 11th in 16:01.2.
Park had a one-two finish with sophomore Hanna Wilsey winning the race in 13:47.6, ahead of senior teammate Victoria Schmelzle in 13:56.4.
The Dec. 23 and Jan. 6 meets at Hyland and Elm Creek, respectively, were canceled. The season continued at Carver Park Reserve on Jan. 11 before heading to Theodore Wirth Park on Jan. 18 with the conference championships back at Hyland with a 10 a.m. start on Tuesday, Jan. 25 followed by the JV championships Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 3:45 p.m.
