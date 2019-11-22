Between bulging at the seams and working in outdated spaces, two Bloomington facilities need an overhaul.
Two of Bloomington’s state representatives, Andrew Carlson and Steve Elkins, were joined by the House Capital Investment Committee last week for tours of the Bloomington Center for the Arts and Normandale Community College, which are seeking infrastructure improvements with the help of state bonding in 2020.
The arts center, built as part of the Bloomington Civic Plaza project, is looking to expand its footprint and better accommodate the organizations using its space. The college is eying a redesign of classroom and student gathering space, with improvements to the systems that heat and cool the campus.
The arts center expansion is projected at $21 million. “An expansion of the center would leverage the facility’s resounding success as a regional destination for artists and audiences,” according to the proposal packet distributed to members of the committee, which toured both facilities Nov. 14. “It would also foster greater engagement in the arts in a prime and increasingly diverse south suburban setting.”
A proposal to expand the arts center calls for a state-of-the-art concert hall with seating for 300-500, retrofitting the Schneider Theater to improve the quality of live performances, adding rehearsal space that is designed for large bands, orchestras and choirs, enhancing the entrance and improving accessibility, adding an on-site café and create secure equipment storage and support space.
The arts center’s needs have been analyzed for nearly two years, and the city is seeking a state appropriation of $10 million to match city investment and private contributions toward the expansion, according to the proposal.
During a tour of the arts center, City Manager Jamie Verbrugge outlined how the various arts organizations using space within the building – such as Continental Ballet Company and Medalist Concert Band – have outgrown the space that was initially constructed as part of the Civic Plaza campus. Rehearsal space for large organizations is insufficient, with chairs stacked up along the walls of the rehearsal space bands and choirs have, he noted.
An expansion of the arts center would occupy an area on the east side of Civic Plaza, south of the parking lot that serves as a seasonal home for the city’s farmers market, according to Verbrugge.
Updated campus
Normandale Community College is seeking funding for the second phase of its College Services renovation project.
The college’s $26.6 million plan would renovate classrooms to meet size and design needs for today’s students and faculty, create more gathering areas for students to meet for group study and improve the mechanical systems on campus, according to Lisa Wheeler, the college’s vice president of finance and operations.
The campus has several tiered lecture halls with fixed seating, which means the space is not very flexible. Redesigned rooms would extend the tiers, allowing for tables and chairs that allow the space to be used traditionally for a lecture or for small group projects among students gathered around the tables. Other design elements envisioned include screens along the sides of classrooms rather than one screen at the front of the classroom for visual presentations, Wheeler explained.
As for the mechanical systems, some of them are 50 years old, according to Patrick Buhl, the associate vice president of operations for the college. And some of the systems don’t allow for separate control of areas within a building, meaning it could be too hot or too cold in one part of a building, but adjustments within the building will affect all areas, he explained.
Some of the lighting within the building is also 50 years old, and an overhaul of the building’s lighting would include installation of energy-efficient LED lights, he noted.
The computers and connectivity of classrooms throughout the campus also necessitate improvements to the mechanical systems, issues that weren’t considerations when the campus was built 50 years ago. “It was built for people to sit in the classroom,” Buhl said.
Study spaces and areas for students to plug in are deficient, as well, and expanding those are planned with the next building improvement, he noted.
The first phase of the College Services renovation, aimed at streamlining many of the administrative functions students need access to in the College Services Building, and improving the courtyard area of the campus, is a $12.3 million project. The courtyard area is near completion, and the overhaul of the College Services Building recently commenced.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.