The 47-year-old man charged with the shooting death of a patron at a Bloomington restaurant may have targeted the victim under the belief the victim had a relationship with the suspect’s ex-wife.

Aaron Le of Lakeville was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of second-degree murder. Although there were two victims in the shooting, only a 49-year-old Prior Lake man was killed as a result of the incident.

