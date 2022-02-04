Should Bloomington make visitors share the cost of improving and replacing some of the city’s facilities? The Bloomington City Council thinks so.
And if the Minnesota Legislature approves of the city’s plan, it will be up to Bloomington voters to determine if a half-cent per dollar sales tax is the way to do it.
“This isn’t the final decision,” Mayor Tim Busse said.
During its Jan. 24 meeting, the council approved a resolution supporting a local option sales tax, a mechanism that would collect a nickel for every $10 in taxable retail spending within the city. Those extra nickels could generate $11 million per year for four capital improvement projects within the city.
The council’s unanimous approval of the plan puts the proposal in the hands of the state Legislature. If the state blesses the plan, the city will then schedule a referendum, giving voters the option to generate sales tax revenue in support of approximately $150 million worth of improvement projects for facilities that provide a regional benefit, a component of the local option sales tax program, City Manager Jamie Verbrugge explained.
Projects the sales tax could fund are upgrades and renovations at Bloomington Ice Garden, improvements and a new clubhouse at Dwan Golf Course, an expansion of Bloomington Center for the Arts and a new building to replace the city’s community center and public health offices.
The city’s plan for the golf course is projected at $15 million. Improvements to the three-rink arena are estimated at $32 million, while an expansion of the arts center is estimated at $33 million. Replacing Creekside Community Center and combining its operations with the city’s public health facility under one roof is estimated at $70 million.
It is estimated that the sales tax would generate $11 million per year. The tax would sunset after 20 years if all four projects gain voter approval. The tax would support the project costs, as well as the interest and financing associated with them, and voters would vote on each project, meaning that fewer than four of the projects could benefit from the tax. If that were to happen, the duration of the tax would likely decrease while remaining at a half-cent, according to Lori Economy-Scholler, the city’s chief financial officer.
It is estimated that 75% of sales tax collected in Bloomington comes from non-residents, based upon University of Minnesota Extension research. University of Minnesota Extension provides a variety of business services for cities, including studies of the economic and local impacts of taxes, and its methodology has proven to be reliable, according to Verbrugge.
The council considered the merits of the sales tax, which is a regressive tax, to fund the project improvements. Although a sales tax may have a greater impact on lower-income households, that impact is less than if the projects are financed with a progressive property tax levy, Verbrugge said.
Financing the projects through property taxes would cost the owner of a median-value home in Bloomington approximately $210 per year. Using the local option sales tax to finance the projects, the cost for an average household is estimated at $72 per year, Verbrugge noted.
The sales tax exemptions do not change for the local option sales tax, he added. Food, clothing, baby and feminine hygiene products that are exempt from sales tax do not generate the additional sales tax, he said.
The proposed projects were chosen because they are deemed to provide a regional benefit. Councilmember Nathan Coulter asked if the city’s fire station replacement plans could be eligible for funding through the sales tax. Verbrugge said that the city did not consider fire stations in its proposal because its services largely benefit to the city. Although the city has mutual-aid agreements with area fire departments, those don’t reach the threshold of providing a regional benefit, he explained.
Although the city’s pursuit of the sales tax was not subject to a public hearing, Busse opened the meeting to comments prior to the council’s decision. While some residents expressed support for the concept, others questioned the city’s spending and cast skepticism about how much sales tax the city will capture as a result of decreased travel since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Although the sales tax associated with more than 9,000 hotel rooms in the city is significant, in 2019 it comprised 10.5% of the total sales tax generated, Economy-Scholler noted.
The council should know by the end of this year’s legislative session if the city is eligible for a local option sales tax, and the referendum could be held in November, Verbrugge said.
Information about the proposal is available online at tinyurl.com/blsalestax.
