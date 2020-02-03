Bloomington Public Schools will host middle school information and preview nights at its three middle schools tonight.
The open houses begin 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3.
Current fifth-grade students attending public, private, charter or home schools, and their families, are invited to learn more about the academic programs, student clubs, music and athletic programs offered at Bloomington’s three middle schools.
For more information about your middle school, visit each school’s website or contact the principal:
Oak Grove Middle School, 1300 W. 106th St., Principal Brian Ingemann, 952-681-6600
Olson Middle School, 4551 W. 102nd St., Principal Tim Ciavarri, 952-806-8600
Valley View Middle School, 8900 Portland Ave., Principal Megan Willrett, 952-681-5800
